The Karin Calico GTF is this week's Prize Ride for GTA Online (January 20-26)

GTA Online players still have enough time to win the Prize Ride Challenge and bring home a new Karin Calico GTF.

Los Santos Tuners introduced this exceptionally fast car back in August 2021. Despite recent nerfs to tuner vehicles, the Calico GTF is still one of the fastest rides in the game. GTA Online players can store one in their garage and it wouldn't feel like a waste.

Normally, the Calico GTF is worth a whopping $1,995,000. The trade price isn't that much cheaper at $1,496,250. However, GTA Online players can seize the day and get one for absolutely free. All they have to do is win a specific race within a consecutive number of days.

There are still five days left to get a free Calico GTF in GTA Online

Gta Weekly update

- I-Wagen ($1,720,000)

Prize Ride: Calico GTF (Top 1 in Pursuit Races for 5 days in row)

Podium Vehicle: Drift Tampa

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Simeon Contact Missions

2x GTA$ & RP on

- South Central Leak

Prize Ride: Calico GTF (Top 1 in Pursuit Races for 5 days in row)

The current weekly update will last all the way until January 26. That means GTA Online players have to act quickly. If they start winning races today, there is just enough time for them to qualify. Here's a look at how players can win a free Calico GTF at the LS Car Meet.

Win a Pursuit Race Series five days in a row

Head over to the LS Car Meet and reach a Reputation Level of five. This will unlock the Pursuit Race Series. To win a free Calico GTF, players need to win these races five days in a row. If they start today, there is just enough time to meet these requirements.

GTA Online players should talk to the Race Organizer at the LS Car Meet. The Pursuit Race Series allows a minimum of four competitors, with a maximum of 16. There are a total of seven races, as seen below:

A Real Education

Get Trucked

Good Bet

Groving

Industrial Action

It's Terminal

Join the Club

This is also a good way to earn Car Reputation. First place winners will receive anywhere from 60 to 100 points, depending on how many players they beat. All they have to do is win a single race five days in a row. Before they know it, they will have the keys to a Calico GTF.

The Calico GTF is among the best tuner cars in the game

GTA Online players will be impressed with this vehicle's performance. The Calico GTF is in a league of its own, thanks to its superb top speed and acceleration. It's a smooth ride with responsive controls, which makes it a highly competitive racer. Players can expect to win a lot with this particular vehicle.

Out of all the tuner cars from the previous update, this one stands well above the rest. GTA Online players will likely do very well just by having one.

Unfortunately, the Contract DLC has limited its potential as a drifting car. In the previous update, players were able to reach insane top speeds with the right setup (low grip tires and a lowered stance). However, that is no longer the case, which means the Calico GTF isn't as fast as it used to be.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul