GTA Online's latest update accidentally increased the Acid Lab high-demand bonus for a brief moment

GTA Online’s latest update is all about hustling in Los Santos via the Acid Lab business, as Rockstar is giving double bonuses throughout September 13, 2023. However, according to a report by famous insider Tez2, the developers had accidentally increased the high-demand bonus for doing the Acid Lab sell missions due to a typo bug in the code today.

As of this writing, the said bug was patched via a background GTA Online update a couple of moments ago.

GTA Online Acid Lab was giving more money than originally planned

As can be seen in the above tweet, Tez2 shared that the bug has been patched now, and the GTA Online Acid Lab High Demand Bonus is back to 2.5% per player like it was supposed to be in the first place. The maximum cap on it is 20 players in a single shared lobby.

The new GTA Online weekly update offers 2x cash and RP on Acid Lab Sell Missions for the next seven days, and despite the bug being fixed, players can make serious money from the business this week. After gathering 10% of the Acid in the Brickade 6x6, one can start selling the product throughout Los Santos and earn double the money by September 13, 2023.

How to start an Acid Lab business to earn bonuses?

Rockstar Games has made the Acid Lab one of the best businesses to own this week. However, one may wonder how to actually set it up and what are the requirements for it.

To begin with the business, one needs an MTL Brickade 6x6 truck, either by completing all First Dose missions or simply purchasing it from Warstock Cache & Carry, which is at a 40% discount this week.

If players choose the first route, they will need to do an additional setup mission and pay a sum of $750,000 to start the Acid Lab. However, the latter option gives them business access in an instant.

After getting started, players must gather supplies and deliver them to their Acid Lab for the product to be made, after which they can complete the sell missions and earn money.

While the Acid Lab bonuses are only here for one week, it is worth trying them out while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

