GTA Online is set to receive a massive update on June 13 with the upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries DLC expansion. It will feature several new missions, events, and vehicles, along with gameplay and balance changes, to keep the long-running service fresh. These are not the only noteworthy changes arriving with the update, as Rockstar announced a flurry of changes to the game's Rockstar Creator feature today.

These changes include several new props, different theme options for Creator game modes, and a few quality-of-life updates. The developer stated:

"A number of additions and updates are being made to the Rockstar Creator to continue fostering the kind of imaginative chaos that can only be experienced in Southern San Andreas."

What is coming to GTA Online's Rockstar Creator?

Alongside new missions and vehicles set to be added in the San Andreas Mercenaries update are several new gameplay, system, and balance changes. One system set to receive major changes is Rockstar Creator.

The Creator Mode allows players to create their own custom game modes and maps. These custom modes can be made public for other players to enjoy, with the more popular ones often becoming part of Rockstar's Community Series, a playlist for such game modes.

Several additions and changes are being added to the Creator Mode on June 13 in GTA Online. First, dozens of new props will be available to creators on all platforms. These props include destructible fences, underwater mines, and license plate walls.

Another addition is adding a snow weather option to Deathmatch, Race, and Survival game modes. Alongside this change will be the Halloween theme for these modes, which will likely arrive in October.

Some smaller changes include the option to toggle the musical score in game modes and adding assigned outfits to help distinguish squads in team-based game modes. Dynamic teams will also be added to Deathmatches, allowing players to switch sides when respawning.

Deathmatches will also have new options like health drain, new radar blip options, and the ability to lock time of day and weather options.

Lastly, PC players will have the maximum number of props increased to 300, allowing for even more creativity and freedom than the console version of Creator Mode.

These changes and more will come to GTA Online alongside the San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, giving players a good reason to be excited.

