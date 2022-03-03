Dinka Sugoi is GTA Online's Prize Ride this week (3/3/22)

GTA Online's LS Car meet was a very welcome update as far as the car community in the game is concerned. It is a dedicated place to test-ride new cars, oogle at amazing cars, practice drifting and interact with like-minded car fanatics. The LS Car Meet also allows players to win a free Prize Ride every week.

The stipulations differ from time to time. Sometimes it's winning three consecutive sprint races, pursuit races, etc. The Car Meet is offering the Dinka Sugoi to gamers who can finish in the top 3 in pursuit races for five days in a row.

GTA Online Prize Ride this week is the Dinka Sugoi

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Sugoi (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Business Battles

- Criminal Damage Freemode Event



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Running Back (Remix)

- Last Play Contact Missions



1.5x GTA$ & RP on

- Payphone Hits

The Dinka Sugoi is a great car in GTA Online. It was initially featured as a mission-only vehicle and gamers could use it as a getaway vehicle in the Diamond Casino Heist.

The Sugoi is a fan favorite because of the car it mimics from real-life. It is an in-game rendition of the Honda Civic Type R FK8. The car also takes in a few elements from the Fourth Generation Subaru WRX STI and the Second Generation Chevrolet Volt.

The car can also be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1.2 million. The trade price of $918k is unlocked after completing the Diamond Casino Heist as the leader.

Performance and customization

The Sugoi in GTA Online, as mentioned above, resembles the Honda Civic Type R FK8. The Sugoi is powered by a V8 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. The car features a Front Wheel Drive system.

The speedometer can go up to 156 kmph (97 mph) on this car. However, there is a considerable amount of wheelspin before the car takes off. Turning at high speeds without the assistance of the handbrake also causes it to fishtail uncontrollably. The exhaust notes are the same as Bifta and Kuruma.

For customization, players get 24 presets loaded with many options. The car sports numerous alternatives, especially under spoilers, bumpers, skirts, roofs and hoof presets.

The car offers many permutations and combinations, customization-wise. Gamers can truly make this vehicle their own and stand out in a crowd. Driving a Civic Type R in GTA Online is also quite the statement as it is one of the most loved cars by customizers.

