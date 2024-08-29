The last weekly event of August 2024 is now live in Los Santos, refreshing the list of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles once again. While Rockstar Games still doesn’t let gamers claim one of them as a personal vehicle, one can still earn a huge amount of money by selling the automobiles to Yusuf via the Salvage Yard missions this week.

One of the notable things about this week’s GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles is that they're manufactured by some popular in-game companies: Obey, Fathom, and Canis. Here's a quick brief about each of the cars.

10F, FR36, and Seminole Frontier are the new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (August 29 to September 4, 2024)

As per the newest GTA Online weekly update, here are the Salvage Yard vehicles to steal via the Salvage Yard missions by September 4, 2024:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles #1: Obey 10F

The Obey 10F in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games || CanOtacticalBacon/Reddit)

Mission: The McTony Robbery

The Obey 10F is a two-seater civilian sports car quite popular in Grand Theft Auto Online that debuted in 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. The Audi R8 (4S) seems to be the inspiration behind the vehicle’s design.

Unlike the Canis Castigator, the Obey 10F can reach a top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h) and complete one lap in approx. 1:03.180.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles #2: Fathom FR36

A picture of Fathom FR36 in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games || T9_-/Reddit)

Mission: The Gangbanger Robbery

The Fathom FR36 is a mid-size sports coupe based on the real-life third-generation Infiniti G35 (V35) coupé. It was added to the game last year with The Chop Shop update.

Unlike the podium vehicle, the Fathom FR36 can complete a lap in 1:04.214 by reaching a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h).

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles #3: Canis Seminole Frontier

A picture of Canis Seminole Frontier in the game (Image via Rockstar Games || Blutality/Reddit)

Mission: The Cargo Ship Robbery

Lastly, there’s the Canis Seminole Frontier, a four-door SUV in Los Santos based on the real-life second-generation Jeep Cherokee (XJ) or Jeep Wagoneer (XJ). The vehicle is heavily rumored to return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

According to Broughy1322, the Seminole Frontier's maximum speed can go up to 100.00 mph (160.93 km/h) and complete a lap in an average of 1:17.079.

Keep in mind that these sets of wheels will be replaced with new ones on September 5, 2024.

