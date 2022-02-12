Short Trips now available through Jobs Menu in GTA Online, offers 2x cash and RP rewards this week

GTA Online players got a lot of content via the Contract DLC. The free update included a new story-driven mission with Franklin, Lamar and the man, Dr Dre himself. Players also got new weapons and vehicles along with a new ownable business in the Agency.

Certain missions via the Agency let the gamers see the world through Franklin and LD's eyes. These are the Short Trips missions. Earlier, players had to complete the entire Agency Storyline to access the Short Trips missions separately. GTA Online has now enabled players to access the missions via the job menu. This also applies to gamers who have not tracked down all of Dr Dre's music.

2x Cash and RP on Short Trips in GTA Online

The Short Trips missions are some of the best content that has come to GTA Online. Playing as Franklin again straight after 2013 is exciting. This week, through February 16th, 2022, gamers will be able to earn double Cash and RP rewards for completing any Short Trips missions. So get grinding, there's some good money to be made.

How to Start the Short Trips Mission

The Missions are full of action and comedy [Image via Rockstar Games]

When the Contract DLC first came out, players had to complete the full Contract storyline and track down all of Dr Dre's music to unlock the Short Trips missions with Franklin and LD. Once a player completes the Contract, they will receive a call from GTA Online Record A Studio. After accepting this call, players can initiate the missions. However, things have changed now. Rockstar has added the Short Trips mission to the job menu. Players need to navigate as below:

Open the job menu

Go to Rockstar Created

Go to Missions

Scroll to the bottom

Once a mission is selected, players will be queued up with other players. Since these are only co-op missions, completing them solo is not allowed.

What are the Short Trips Missions?

There are a total of three missions and they are all connected to the w**d business run by Franklin and LD. These missions are carried out to strengthen their position in the market.

The missions are a breath of fresh air apart from being a lot of fun owing to the action and dialogue. The three missions are called: Seed capital, Fire it up and OG Kush. GTA Online gamers can enjoy a lot as there is a goldmine of content to be revealed via Short Trips.

