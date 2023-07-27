GTA Online Summer Racing Event continues in Los Santos with the latest update

GTA Online Summer Racing Event continues with the latest weekly update released today, adding even more bonuses for players who like to race in Los Santos. Apart from some of the previous week’s cash and RP boost, Rockstar Games is now giving extra money for participating in both Junk Energy Time Trials and Issi Classic Races for the next seven days.

The current weekly event will conclude on August 3, 2023, reshuffling the bonus game modes and other rewards.

Issi Classic Races give 3x bonuses in GTA Online Summer Racing Event this week

Rockstar Games is pushing the Summer Racing Event with the latest GTA Online weekly update, as players can earn a significant amount of money by racing in different game modes.

Here’s the complete list of game modes that are offering extra cash and RP throughout August 3, 2023:

Double cash and RP

Junk Energy Time Trials

Community Series Jobs

Triple cash and RP

Street Races (3x Rep)

Pursuit Races (3x Rep)

Special Vehicle Races

Issi Classic Races

Open Wheel Races

GTA Online players can still unlock and claim the Dark Manor Racing Suit by winning one Rockstar Created Street, Open Wheel, and Hotring Circuit Race before August 3, 2023.

What other bonuses players are entitled to this week? (July 27-August 3)

The latest update not only boosts the Summer Racing Event but also offers a variety of cars and discounts to claim this week. Players can win a brand new Dinka Jester Classic as the GTA Online podium car by trying their luck at The Diamond Casino & Resort’s Lucky Wheel.

Competitive racers can win a brand new Ocelot Ardent as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride of the week by winning an LSCM Race for three consecutive days. When it comes to car showrooms, many familiar vehicles can be seen on display throughout August 3, 2023.

At the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom, here’s what visitors can find:

Progen PR4

Benefactor BR8

Pfister Growler

Pegassi Monroe

Dinka RT3000

On the other hand, the Luxury Autos Showroom has two popular rides on display, both at discounted prices:

Vysser Neo (40% off)

Maibatsu MonstroCiti (25% off)

The weekly discounts return with a new stock of vehicles on sale, including:

Progen GP1 - $882,000

Progen PR4 - $2,460,500

Progen Emerus - $1,925,000

Players can also get the 50-car garage at a discount of 30% this week and create a car collection while waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6.