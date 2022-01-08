GTA Online offers 3x the rewards with Power Play this week (January 2022)

GTA Online will triple the rewards for the Power Play Adversary Mode.

Older players may remember this 2016 event, which has now returned to circulation. Power Play is an Adversary Mode that focuses on unique power ups. Players will need to use them to gain the advantage in this death match. However, they only last for a very short while.

There are a total of six different power ups in this game, along with seven total maps. Win or lose, now is a great time to check out Power Play. GTA Online is tripling the rewards for the next few days. This Adversary mode is the one to watch out for this week.

January 2022 starts off big with GTA Online's Power Play, which now offers 3x the rewards

Nick @GhillieYT Going live soon with some GTA Online. Gonna play some of that triple money power play! Going live soon with some GTA Online. Gonna play some of that triple money power play!

Some GTA Online players have already given it a shot. Triple the rewards is a very big incentive to play this Adversary Mode. Now is a good time to read about how Power Play works.

Basic rules

Power Play is essentially a deathmatch between two different teams. Regular maps have a minimum of two players, while the maximum is 12.

What makes this Adversary Mode different is the use of special abilities. Players can pick up various power ups across the map. There are a total of six to choose from, each with their own unique effect.

GTA Online players also have to use the map to their advantage. There are several areas they can use for extra cover. However, they need to be on the move if they want those power ups.

Here are the power ups

Rockstar provides a good showcase of these special abilities, via their first video on Power Play. This should give GTA Online players a good idea on what to expect. These power ups can determine the entire match result.

Here is a rundown of each of these power ups:

Beasted : Turn into a wild beast who can use invisibility, incredible strength, and super jumps

: Turn into a wild beast who can use invisibility, incredible strength, and super jumps Zoned : Slow down time for everybody on the map

: Slow down time for everybody on the map Doped : Enemies will have to deal with a distorted screen

: Enemies will have to deal with a distorted screen Raging : Increase strength and durability for the player's team

: Increase strength and durability for the player's team Flipped : Enemy teams will have inverted controls

: Enemy teams will have inverted controls Dark: The player's team stays off the map radar

Keep in mind that such effects will only last for a very short while. Some of them even resemble Special Abilities from GTA 5.

Try out these seven maps

The above video only shows a few select maps. Nonetheless, players can fully understand just how chaotic this game can get.

Here are the GTA Online maps for Power Up:

Power Play : USS Luxington ATT-16, Pacific Ocean

: USS Luxington ATT-16, Pacific Ocean Power Play : Vespucci Beach, Los Santos

: Vespucci Beach, Los Santos Power Play : Bolingbroke Penitentiary, Blaine County

: Bolingbroke Penitentiary, Blaine County Power Play : Los Santos International Airport

: Los Santos International Airport Power Play : Terminal, Port of Los Santos

: Terminal, Port of Los Santos Power Play : Galilee, Blaine County

: Galilee, Blaine County Missile Base - Every Bullet Counts: Mount Chiliad Launch Facility

The final map is slightly different from the rest. This version of Power Play has four to eight players at any given time.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul