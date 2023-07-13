GTA Online update: All 2x and 3x moneymakers this week (July 13-19)

GTA Online got a new weekly update on July 13, full of 2x and 3x moneymakers that will last through July 19, 2023. If you're looking for a new way to earn cash to break up the monotonous grind, then the activities mentioned in this article may interest you. Armored Truck, Tiny Racers, and Running Back are all offering extra money this week, with the latter two also providing gamers boosted RP.

On a related note, Armored Truck robberies have finally returned to GTA Online since their removal several years ago. Everything about this and the other two aforementioned jobs will be discussed below. Some other content tied to this week's update will also be mentioned in the following section of this article.

All 2x and 3x moneymaking activities in GTA Online's July 13 weekly update

Stop these security vehicles in their tracks in Freemode, blow the doors off, and steal the goods.



A new GTA Online weekly update has come out this week. As usual, several new boosted moneymakers were introduced for players to utilize in it. They are as follows:

Armored Truck: 2x cash on this random event

2x cash on this random event Tiny Racers: 3x cash and RP on this job

3x cash and RP on this job Running Back: 2x cash and RP on this job

In related news, Issi Classic Races and Special Vehicle Races have also returned this week. However, they don't get any 2x or 3x bonuses. Don't forget that GTA+ members also get 1.5x money and RP on Project Overthrow and Hangar Sell Missions. Subscribers also get double rewards on RC Time Trials.

Armored Truck

A map of all known Armored Truck locations (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The old random event, Armored Truck, has returned to GTA Online on the July 13 update. Players normally get $25,000 for participating, but they can gain $50,000 this week due to the 2x multiplier in effect.

This random event essentially involves players trying to blow up the back of an Armored Truck so a suitcase full of money drops out. Collect that cash to finish it. The above map shows all possible spots to trigger the random event.

Tiny Racers

Tiny Racers has a huge 3x bonus this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tiny Racers has players racing from a bird's eye view, making all the cars seem tiny (suitable for the game mode's name). This Adversary Mode offers the largest boost to cash and RP this week, as anybody who participates in it will get triple the usual rewards. There are seven variations of Tiny Racers for GTA Online players to try, giving gamers ample variety.

Running Back

The final activity to discuss (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final boosted activity available this week is Running Back. This Adversary Mode involves a player driving a Benefactor Panto to its destination while one team helps accomplish that and another party tries to stop them. There are currently three versions of Running Back available.

That's it for the current set of bonuses available via the latest update. Remember that all these boosted moneymakers will expire on July 20, 2023. A new weekly update will announce new content by then. Similarly, GTA+ will get a whole new set of bonuses by that date, which will last for a month thereafter. Rockstar Games will announce everything in their Newswire articles.

