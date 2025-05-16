Rockstar Games releases new GTA Online weekly discounts every Thursday. This in-game sale always has some of the best things available in the game at amazing prices, including popular cars and other vehicles, and this time is no exception. Till May 21, 2025, players can take advantage of up to a 40% discount. Moreover, some items are currently available for free.

Ad

This article shares everything currently featured in the GTA Online weekly discounts that gamers shouldn’t miss out on.

New GTA Online weekly discounts include Chavos V6, X80 Proto, and more (May 16 – 21, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The newly released GTA Online weekly update allows players to grab the following items at discounted prices till May 21, 2025:

Grotti Visione (30% off)

Dinka Chavos V6 (30% off)

Declasse Mamba (30% off)

Karin Sultan RS Classic (30% off)

Grotti X80 Proto (30% off)

Nagasaki Outlaw (30% off)

Karin Asterope GZ (30% off)

Albany Brigham (30% off)

Grotti Brioso 300 (30% off)

Precision Rifle (30% off) – Gun Van

Grenades and Armor (30% off) – Gun Van

Tear Gas and Proximity Mines (30% off) – Gun Van

Heavy Rifle (40% off) – Plus benefits

Grenade Launcher (100% off) – Gun Van

Homing Launcher (100% off) – Gun Van

Ad

The new weapon, the El Strickler Military Rifle, is still free to claim for all Plus members.

What should you buy in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts? (May 16–21, 2025)

Ad

As there are two things available for free at the moment, players should claim them on a priority basis. When it comes to spending cash, the right thing to do is to get a new vehicle like the Dinka Chavos V6. It is one of the newest sedans in the game that looks like a ninth-generation Honda Accord.

According to YouTuber Broughy1322, the Chavos V6 can take about 1:04.564 and reach a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h). While it may not look that fast on paper, it’s decent enough to complete the daily tasks of Los Santos. Moreover, the vehicle's luxury look and vibe are enough reasons to collect it.

Ad

Players can buy it for a 30% discounted price of $994,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Rockstar will release a new set of GTA Online weekly discounts on May 22, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More