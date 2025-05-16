Rockstar Games releases new GTA Online weekly discounts every Thursday. This in-game sale always has some of the best things available in the game at amazing prices, including popular cars and other vehicles, and this time is no exception. Till May 21, 2025, players can take advantage of up to a 40% discount. Moreover, some items are currently available for free.
This article shares everything currently featured in the GTA Online weekly discounts that gamers shouldn’t miss out on.
New GTA Online weekly discounts include Chavos V6, X80 Proto, and more (May 16 – 21, 2025)
The newly released GTA Online weekly update allows players to grab the following items at discounted prices till May 21, 2025:
- Grotti Visione (30% off)
- Dinka Chavos V6 (30% off)
- Declasse Mamba (30% off)
- Karin Sultan RS Classic (30% off)
- Grotti X80 Proto (30% off)
- Nagasaki Outlaw (30% off)
- Karin Asterope GZ (30% off)
- Albany Brigham (30% off)
- Grotti Brioso 300 (30% off)
- Precision Rifle (30% off) – Gun Van
- Grenades and Armor (30% off) – Gun Van
- Tear Gas and Proximity Mines (30% off) – Gun Van
- Heavy Rifle (40% off) – Plus benefits
- Grenade Launcher (100% off) – Gun Van
- Homing Launcher (100% off) – Gun Van
The new weapon, the El Strickler Military Rifle, is still free to claim for all Plus members.
What should you buy in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts? (May 16–21, 2025)
As there are two things available for free at the moment, players should claim them on a priority basis. When it comes to spending cash, the right thing to do is to get a new vehicle like the Dinka Chavos V6. It is one of the newest sedans in the game that looks like a ninth-generation Honda Accord.
According to YouTuber Broughy1322, the Chavos V6 can take about 1:04.564 and reach a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h). While it may not look that fast on paper, it’s decent enough to complete the daily tasks of Los Santos. Moreover, the vehicle's luxury look and vibe are enough reasons to collect it.
Players can buy it for a 30% discounted price of $994,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
Rockstar will release a new set of GTA Online weekly discounts on May 22, 2025.