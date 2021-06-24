GTA Online Weekly Update 6/24/21: Enus Windsor Drop podium vehicle, 3x Deadline payout, 50% off all hangars and more

After two weeks of the same weekly bonuses, GTA Online players have finally been treated to a fresh set of discounts and bonuses. The 6/24 GTA Online update not only has 3x money on Deadline and Yacht missions, but hangars, yachts and more are also heavily discounted as well.

In addition, players looking to get their hands on a Shotaro will also be pleased to hear that 40% of its value has been shaved off this week. Catch the full list of bonuses below.

What's new in GTA Online this week?

Source: u/BryonyBot

Podium Vehicle

Enus Windsor Drop

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

3x GTA$ and RP on A Superyacht Life

3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Deadline (7 New Deadline Modes are available)

2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Entourage

2x GTA$ and RP on Air Freight

Discounted Content

40% off Nagasaki Shotaro ($ 1,335,000)

40% off Gallivanter Baller LE ($ 89,400)

40% off Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Armored) ($ 307,800)

40% off Enus Cognoscenti ($ 152,400)

40% off Enus Cognoscenti (Armored) ($ 334,800)

50% off Galaxy Super Yacht The Orion ($ 3,000,000)

50% off Galaxy Super Yacht The Pisces ($ 3,500,000)

50% off Galaxy Super Yacht The Aquarius ($ 4,000,000)

50% off Modifications - Galaxy Super Yacht

40% off Buckingham SuperVolito ($ 1,267,800)

40% off Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon ($ 1,998,000)

40% off Buckingham Swift ($ 900,000)

40% off Buckingham Swift Deluxe ($ 3,090,000)

50% off All Hangars

Time Trial

End to End, Par Time 04:09:50

RC Bandito Time Trial

La Fuente Blanca, Par Time 01:27:00

Not only are yachts on a 50% discount this week, but the yacht missions are also paying out 2x money, making it the perfect time to indulge in what is definitely the biggest flex in GTA Online by purchasing a yacht. There are six yacht missions available to players:

Overboard

Salvage

All Hands

Icebreaker

Bon Voyage

D-Day

