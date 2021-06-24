Create
GTA Online Weekly Update 6/24/21: Enus Windsor Drop podium vehicle, 3x Deadline payout, 50% off all hangars and more

The Enus Windsor Drop is the podium vehicle in GTA Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games)
Danyal Arabi
ANALYST
News
Modified 2021-06-24T14:46:27+05:30

After two weeks of the same weekly bonuses, GTA Online players have finally been treated to a fresh set of discounts and bonuses. The 6/24 GTA Online update not only has 3x money on Deadline and Yacht missions, but hangars, yachts and more are also heavily discounted as well.

In addition, players looking to get their hands on a Shotaro will also be pleased to hear that 40% of its value has been shaved off this week. Catch the full list of bonuses below.

Also read: 5 missions from GTA San Andreas that are impossible to complete in a single attempt

What's new in GTA Online this week?

Source: u/BryonyBot

Podium Vehicle

  • Enus Windsor Drop

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

  • 3x GTA$ and RP on A Superyacht Life
  • 3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Deadline (7 New Deadline Modes are available)
  • 2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Entourage
  • 2x GTA$ and RP on Air Freight

Discounted Content

  • 40% off Nagasaki Shotaro ($ 1,335,000)
  • 40% off Gallivanter Baller LE ($ 89,400)
  • 40% off Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Armored) ($ 307,800)
  • 40% off Enus Cognoscenti ($ 152,400)
  • 40% off Enus Cognoscenti (Armored) ($ 334,800)
  • 50% off Galaxy Super Yacht The Orion ($ 3,000,000)
  • 50% off Galaxy Super Yacht The Pisces ($ 3,500,000)
  • 50% off Galaxy Super Yacht The Aquarius ($ 4,000,000)
  • 50% off Modifications - Galaxy Super Yacht
  • 40% off Buckingham SuperVolito ($ 1,267,800)
  • 40% off Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon ($ 1,998,000)
  • 40% off Buckingham Swift ($ 900,000)
  • 40% off Buckingham Swift Deluxe ($ 3,090,000)
  • 50% off All Hangars

Time Trial

RC Bandito Time Trial

Not only are yachts on a 50% discount this week, but the yacht missions are also paying out 2x money, making it the perfect time to indulge in what is definitely the biggest flex in GTA Online by purchasing a yacht. There are six yacht missions available to players:

  • Overboard
  • Salvage
  • All Hands
  • Icebreaker
  • Bon Voyage
  • D-Day

Also read: DYOM: A GTA San Andreas mod that allows players to create missions

Edited by Srijan Sen
GTA Online
