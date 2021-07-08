GTA Online Weekly Update 7/8/21: Retinue Mk II podium vehicle, 3x Freemode Events payout, and more

GTA Online's Independence Week celebrations have come to an end, and a new set of bonuses have taken over Los Santos.
This week puts the Vapid Retinue Mk II at the podium, and players have a chance to get it for free with a daily spin at the casino. Freemode events are replacing last week's 3x payout mode and will be awarding players triple money and RP until the 15th of July.
What's new in GTA Online this week?
Here's the full list of bonuses and time trials this week in GTA Online (Source: u/BryonyBot)
Podium Vehicle
- Vapid Retinue Mk II
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Survival Modes ( 7 New Survival Modes available now )
- 3x GTA$ and RP on Freemode Events
Discounted Content
- 30% off Vetir ($ 1,141,000 / 855,750)
- 30% off P-45 Nokota ($ 1,857,345 / 1,396,500)
- 30% off RM-10 Bombushka ($ 4,142,950 / 3,115,000)
- 30% off V-65 Molotok ($ 3,351,600 / 2,520,000)
- 40% off Western Company Cargobob ($ 1,074,000)
- 30% off Übermacht Revolter ($ 1,127,000)
- 40% off Vapid Slamtruck ($ 786,000)
- 40% off All Dynasty 8 Garages
- 40% off Lampadati Toro ($ 1,050,000)
- 40% off Kraken ($ 795,000)
Time Trial
- Up Chiliad, Par Time 01:10:10
RC Bandito Time Trial
- Vespucci Beach, Par Time 02:05:00
Freemode events are paying 3x the standard payout this week, bringing some much-needed attention to activities outside of heists.
Here's a list of all the freemode events in GTA Online for players looking to add some variety to their hustle:
- Air Checkpoints
- Business Battles
- Checkpoints
- Criminal Damage
- Hold the Wheel
- Hot Property
- Hunt the Beast
- Kill List
- King of the Castle
- Penned In
Players looking to buy some more storage space for their car collection can also rejoice as all Dynasty8 garages are now on sale at a 40% discount.
Trying out the 7 new survival modes added to GTA Online this week will net players double GTA $ and RP as well.
