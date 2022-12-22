GTA Online weekly update Podium and Prize Ride cars announced for the Christmas event (December 22-28)

Rockstar Games has announced a new weekly update for GTA Online on December 22, 2022. Continuing with the recently released Los Santos Drug Wars update, the gaming company added several Christmas-themed elements to the game in keeping with the upcoming holiday season.

The update added two new vehicles for Podium and Prize Ride rewards in Grand Theft Auto Online. These vehicles will be available until December 28, 2022.

Rockstar Games' weekly update included two new festive season vehicles for the Podium and Prize Rides in GTA Online

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride - Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in LS Car Meet Races, 5 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - 300R, Entity MF

Simeon Showroom - Ardent, Clique, Stromberg, Vagrant, Toros

The Podium vehicle this week is the Pfister Comet Safari. Rockstar customized the car's Christmas theme in green and red leafy festive colors. GTA Online players can visit The Diamon Casino & Resort at East Vinewood in Los Santos. Once inside, go to the giant Lucky Wheel within the venue and spin it to win the prize.

However, it should be noted that spinning the Lucky Wheel does not guarantee the Podium vehicle. There are 19 other prizes to be won at the wheel, with only a 5% chance of winning the Comet Safari. Each player gets one spin of the wheel per day, and after that, they must wait 24 hours to try their luck again.

Moving on to the Prize Ride Award at the LS Car Meet, this week's prize is another Pfister vehicle, the Comet S2 Cabrio. This one is also decked out in a Christmas-themed livery with Dark Green as the primary color. GTA Online players must finish first in the Los Santos Car Meet Races in five days to win this vehicle.

Specifications and details about the Pfister Comet Safari

Comet Safari is a weaponized off-road sports car in GTA Online. It is a customized version of the standard Pfister Comet based on the real-life Porsche 911 930 Group B. The vehicle can be outfitted with two front-facing machine guns with adequate firepower against other players and vehicles.

It has a five-speed transmission and an all-wheel drive layout, allowing it to reach a top speed of 120.00 mph or 193.12 km/h. The vehicle can also be purchased for $710,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website.

Specifications and details about the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio is a two-door convertible sports car in GTA Online. It is a customized version of the standard Comet S2 based on a real-life Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet.

It has an eight-speed transmission and a top speed of 129.00 mph or 207.60 km/h. Players can also buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,797,000.

