GTA Online weekly update Podium and Prize Ride cars for November 22 - December 1

The GTA Online update for the ongoing week has now been revealed. Players can try their hands at the wheel spin at the Casino for the next 10 days to win the podium car and complete the Prize Ride Challenge to win this week's car.

Starting today, November 22, the weekly update runs until December 1. This is considerable time for players to explore the new cars, the usual discounts, 2x GTA$, and RP rewards, and more. Players can earn 1.5x cash and RP rewards by playing the Doomsday Heist Prep missions.

GTA Online's weekly update brings new Podium and Prize Ride

Prize Ride - Neo

Luxury Showcase - Deity, Deluxo

Simeon Showroom - Buffalo STX, Vagrant, Seminole Frontier, Flash GT, Warrener HKR



Log in unlocks

- Rampage Tee

- Wasted! Tee



Unlock "Pacific Standard Sweater" by completing the Pacific Standard Job

GTA Online's weekly update is here, along with the usual discounts and 2.5x, 2x, and 1x GTA$ and RP rewards. The updates also bring new podium and prize ride cars, detailed below:

Podium - T20

Prize Ride - Neo

Luxury Showcase - Deity, Deluxo

Simeon Showroom - Buffalo STX, Vagrant, Seminole Frontier, Flash GT, Warrener HKR

Players who log in to play this week will unlock the following two Tees:

Rampage Tee

Wasted! Tee

Pacific Standard Sweater - This sweater can be unlocked by completing the Pacific Standard Job

Progen T20

This week, the Progen T20 is the podium car, and players can spin the wheel at the Diamond Club Casino to win the car. The car costs a hefty GTA$2,200,000 and is available at Legendary Motorsport for players who wish to buy it. It's a 2-door hypercar with impressive top speed and snippy handling.

The McLaren P1 inspires the turbocharged car's design, and the vehicle can be upgraded and customized at LS Customs or the player's vehicle workshop. Once fully upgraded, the car has a top speed of 122.25 mph and has recorded the fastest lap of just over a minute at 1:01.287.

Vysser Neo

The Prize Ride Challenge will reward winning players with the Vysser Neo, which can be a beast on the road. It's not a cheap car, as it costs GTA$1,875,000 and can be customized at LS Customs or in the player's workshop. The design is heavily inspired by the Maserati 3200 GT and the Spyker C8.

It's a sleek-looking sports car that can reach a top speed of 125.75 mph once fully upgraded and has the fastest lap time of just over a minute at 1:00.996. The handling is also decent, coupled with excellent acceleration, which should give players enough headstarts in races.

Luxury Showcase and Simeon Showroom cars

The two new cars at the Luxury Showcase this week are the Enus Deity and the Imponte Deluxo, both expensive cars. Simeon's Showroom cars this week include the Buffalo STX, Vagrant, Seminole Frontier, Flash GT, and Warrener HKR.

The Enus Deity costs GTA$1,845,000 and can reach a top speed of 117.50 mph. The vehicle has bullet-resistance windows, and a fully upgraded car can withstand up to 10 explosive rounds and 12 missiles. The car has good acceleration and handling with below-average braking.

The Imponte Deluxo costs a whopping GTA$4,721,500 and is based on the DeLorean DMC-12, and is one of the few cars with flying capabilities. When fully upgraded, the car can reach top speeds of 127.25 mph and can be resold for 60% of the buying costs.

Discounts on select cars

The following cars are discounted for the week:

Bravado Greenwood now costs $659,250, down from $879,000

Kanjo SJ now costs $616,500, down from $822,000

Omnis e-GT now costs $1,077,000, down from $1,795,000

