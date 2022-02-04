5 most value for money cars added to GTA Online through The Contract DLC

The Contract DLC in GTA Online introduced a host of new characters and missions, as well as 15 stunning new vehicles. Many of these rides cost millions of dollars.

However, if gamers purchase an Agency, they will automatically unlock the trade price for a number of these new vehicles.

Unlocking trade prices can save GTA Online players millions

If GTA Online players want to buy all of the newest cars from The Contract DLC, it is well worth noting the trade prices for them. By purchasing an Agency and completing a particular number of Security Contract missions, they will unlock the various trade prices for these vehicles.

These top five cars are the most value for money in GTA Online after the last DLC.

5) Buffalo STX

The Buffalo STX was a long-awaited vehicle from the muscle class. This updated Bravado Buffalo car performs exceptionally well in drag and drift races. Its speed and handling give other new cars from The Contract DLC a run for their money, and it can be upgraded at Los Santos Customs to make it even more impressive.

Costing $1,612,500 at its trade price in GTA Online, gamers will save half a million dollars off the original price. They can also arm this car with machine guns and armor-plating, making it a very worthwhile vehicle to own.

4) Enus Jubilee

The Enus Jubilee is a new classic car for players to enjoy after the release of The Contract DLC. After purchasing an Agency to unlock the trade price, this ride is reasonably priced at $1,237,500.

Clearly modeled on the Rolls Royce Cullinan, a current luxury sports vehicle, this new vehicle is full of class. Users can upgrade all its specs as well as add new armored plates to the door, giving it that real VIP feel.

3) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Many gamers who learned about this vehicle being introduced to the game were over the moon. Modeled on the infamous Humvee, this beast of a truck is fully customizable and incredibly impressive.

The Mil-Spec also has a fine selection of liveries, including the American flag livery. It will cost $1,282,500 after unlocking the trade price.

This vehicle is one of the most resilient and strongly armored, and it performs as expected. With great speed and even better handling, the bull bars make short work of anyone who gets in the way of GTA Online players driving this new vehicle.

2) Enus Deity

While the Deity is not the cheapest of the new cars added in the DLC, it is the most impressive earns it a very close second place. It is an updated 4-door version of the Paragon R. This Sedan-class car costs $1,383,750, a bit more than others on this list, but is totally worth it.

GTA Online users can upgrade this beautiful car, making it extra fast and improving its handling. Additionally, they can add machine guns, armor plating, slick mines, and rockets. This smooth-looking ride is now also a rolling death machine.

1) Baller ST

The Baller ST is the best value for money, costing only $667,500. Players will more than likely spend at least the same amount again at Los Santos Customs, giving it all the upgrades available.

This DLC vehicle comes with a massive selection of cool liveries, and it handles the weather very well in all conditions. If users were quick enough around the release of the DLC, they might even have picked it up in GTA Online for free before December 27, 2021.

