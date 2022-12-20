GTA Online will get the Railgun soon through drip feed, everything known so far

The Railgun is one of the strongest weapons in Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) but is yet to make its way to GTA Online. Railguns are limited to some adversary missions in GTA Online. However, there are now reports of the weapon finally making an entry as a purchasable item in GTA Online, and will be introduced as drip-feed content with the Winter DLC.

Railguns propel inert metallic projectiles at speeds greater than that of sound, creating an electromagnetic effect. This results in powerful kinetic energy while maintaining high accuracy and range. One of the deadliest weapons in the story mode, the online version of the game could become a lot more interesting with its availability.

This article will detail what is expected in the coming days with drip-feed content adding more depth to the game, including a Gun Van that will offer exclusive items such as the Railgun and other weapons.

Everything known so far about the Railgun

There has been an ongoing debate for a long time on whether or not the Railgun should make its entry into the Online mode. This is particularly because it is overpowered and could offer some players a massive advantage over others. Unofficial reports indicate that the Railgun is being offered as a purchasable weapon in GTA Online through drip feed.

The Railgun's damage was quite powerful in Grand Theft Auto 5 although it will most likely get nerfed if it comes to the online version.

Rare Gun Van will debut in online mode and offer new weapons

Gun Vans will soon appear in Grand Theft Auto Online as a new feature in the game and not as part of a mission or job. The van will have a traveling Merchant selling guns and spawning at different points on the map.

Railguns will be sold via the Gun Van and should be purchasable for $730,000. Apart from weapons, the van could sell baseball bats, knives, micro SMGs, pump shotguns, body armor, and all types of grenades. This list will be updated after the official release.

Alien guns will be exclusive to Gun Van

Several alien guns are reported to be missing from Ammu-Nation stores, indicating that they could be made exclusive to the Gun Van.

Unholy Hellbringer, Up-n-Atomizer, and Widowmaker are some of the guns that will be available with the Gun Van merchant. However, it's not yet clear whether or not the Gun Van will have weapons that are updated weekly.

In the datamined report, the Railgun's stats revealed the damage to be nerfed compared to how it is in the story mode. More damage details should be uncovered once the weapon is made available on GTA Online.

