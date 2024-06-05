GTA Plus members to get Overflod Pipistrello supercar before non-subscribers

A new Super Car named Overflod Pipistrello will be added to GTA Online via its upcoming Summer Update 2024. Rockstar Games confirmed the arrival of this vehicle early last month and even announced that GTA Plus members would get it free of cost. However, it has now been revealed that along with Pipistrello being rewarded for free, the Super Car will be available to GTA Plus members a full week before non-subscribers.

For anyone wondering, GTA Plus is a subscription service exclusively available for GTA Online's Current-Gen console versions. Members get access to some rotational benefits, like increased payouts, and a few fixed perks for a monthly fee of $7.99.

GTA Plus members will get Overflod Pipistrello for free on the same day as Summer Update 2024's launch

GTA Plus members will be getting the new Super Car before non-subscribers (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Plus members will be able to claim the Overflod Pipistrello for free on the same day as when GTA Online Summer Update 2024 releases. Non-subscribers, on the other hand, will get the option to purchase this vehicle a week later.

Not much is known about the Pipistrello yet but it seems to be inspired by Automobili Estrema Fulminea. Here's an image of the car that Rockstar Games uploaded on the official GTA Plus website last month:

Here's a look at the Super Car that will soon be added to GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@TezFunz2)

In addition to the Overflod Pipistrello, Summer Update 2024 will introduce a new business, fresh dispatch work, and some new GTA Online Creator Mode features.

Quality of life improvements, such as boosted payouts of certain jobs, increased Sell Mission timer for two businesses to aid solo players, snacks getting automatically replenished upon starting most missions, and more will also be implemented through the upcoming update

That being said, readers should note that an exact release date for the GTA Online Summer Update has not been officially announced yet. However, the related Newswire post did mention that features like the new Creator Mode tools and props will be arriving later this month.

In a nutshell, there is quite a lot for the service's subscribers as well as regular players on other platforms to look forward to in GTA Online this summer.

