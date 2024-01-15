GTA themed poster caught the eyes of footballer Jude Bellingham, proudly held it in the stadium

Real Madrid's star midfielder, Jude Bellingham, was seen carrying a GTA themed poster featuring him along with club teammates Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior. Bellingham borrowed the poster from a fan in the stadium after it caught his eye while celebrating a 4-1 victory over arch-rivals Barcelona in the final of this year's Supercopa De Espana.

Interestingly, the poster also featured text styled in Grand Theft Auto's signature font. Additionally, the images of the three footballers were quite reminiscent of the popular action-adventure series' iconic art style.

Jude Bellingham carries GTA themed poster with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo after winning Supercopa De Espana tournament

Expand Tweet

As seen in the X post above, Jude Bellingham asks a fan in the stadium for a poster of him and his teammates. It features the three Real Madrid footballers and text that says "Supercopa de Espana XIII" (acknowledging the club's 13th title in the tournament) styled in Grand Theft Auto's Pricedown font.

Grand Theft Auto has been an incredibly popular brand for a long time, but the first official GTA 6 trailer released in December 2023 helped increase the overall excitement around it.

Expand Tweet

The poster's background was pink with black palm tree silhouettes that resemble one of Grand Theft Auto 6's official artworks used by developer Rockstar Games to announce its debut trailer's release date.

After Rockstar's trailer announcement last month, several other video game developers mimicked Grand Theft Auto 6's art style for making their own announcements. An example of this can be seen in the following X post by user @that1detectiv3:

Expand Tweet

While Grand Theft Auto 6 has been in the headlines after its first trailer debuted, Jude Bellingham has been on a roll since joining Real Madrid last year. The Supercopa De Espana was just his first title with the club, but Madridistas would certainly want to see him and Real Madrid win many more.

Expand Tweet

Those waiting to see more of Grand Theft Auto 6 are expecting more announcements related to the highly anticipated title this year. Not much gameplay has been showcased yet, but it is expected to surpass many GTA 5 mechanics.

Fans also want Rockstar Games to introduce new features to the series that make the upcoming title a fresh and unique experience. Various rumors about the game, such as a car refueling system in GTA 6, keep making rounds on the internet, but readers should take them with a grain of salt.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will be the best entry in the series yet? Yes No 0 votes