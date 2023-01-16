GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Epic Games Store version reportedly releasing this week

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has been heavily rumored to be released on Steam and Epic Games Store soon; however, it looks like fans won’t have to wait long.

A recent tweet by BillbilKun, a reliable insider, reported that the game will be released on the Epic Games Store on January 19, 2023. According to their research, it will be available at a 50% discounted price during the first week of launch.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be released on Epic Games Store on January 19th at 4PM UTC

It will be on sale too with 50% off discount during the first week



Players should note that Rockstar hasn’t confirmed the existence of such a port at the time of writing this article.

Epic Games Store players will soon be able to enjoy the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

As seen in the Twitter post, BillbilKun shared that the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Epic Games Store version will be released on January 19, 2023, at 4 PM UTC. The bundle includes all three games that fans expect from it:

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA 3 Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Famous insider Ben also retweeted their report and suggested that the Definitive Edition bundle will be launched on Steam and Epic Games Store very soon. According to their report from January 12, 2023, Rockstar has already added a new Steam Sub for the bundle.

Here are the details that are known so far about the Steam Sub:

Sub ID – 817628

817628 Last Record Update – 10 January 2013 – 18:12:06 UTC

10 January 2013 – 18:12:06 UTC Last Change Number – 17330624

The platform also acknowledged its existence by sharing the following details:

“We have no information about this package besides the fact that it exists on Steam. Due to a Steam change in June 2020, information will not be accessible until this package is available in the store or our bot owns it.”

Steam release should be happening fairly soon.



Steam and the Epic Games Store versions of the game were first reported by Tez2, a reliable insider, who tweeted on December 6, 2023, that Rockstar is planning to release it soon. The information was found with a recent update to the Rockstar Games Launcher, suggesting that the developers are also integrating the game on other platforms.

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition was released on 11 November 2021 on the following platforms:

PS4

PS5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

Windows

A mobile port of the bundle is also reportedly in the works and is scheduled to be released this year on Android and iOS platforms.

While the launch of the definitive edition bundle was a mess, fans can expect the new version to be released alongside a patch to fix the existing bugs in the game. The developers are yet to confirm anything.

