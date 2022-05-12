How GTA Online players can get a bonus of $200K this week

GTA Online players have a new opportunity to earn $200K for completing three Freemode Challenges. This amount of money isn't much for a veteran player, but beginners could use all the help they need. The only requirement to claim that many funds is to complete three Freemode Challenges, it doesn't matter how good the player does in them.

Rockstar Games merely claims:

"Players who complete three Freemode Challenges — such as the Longest Wheelie Challenge, Low Flying Challenge, or Near Misses Challenge — over the course of this week will receive a lump sum bonus to the tune of GTA$200K (delivered within 72 hours of completion)."

Not to mention, all Freemode Challenges this week will give players 4x cash and RP.

The quadruple bonuses and the $200K offer are only available until next week's update (May 19, 2022). Aside from these bonuses, this week's GTA Online update offers the usual content, such as:

Hao's Special Works Time Trial between East Vinewood and Vespucci Beach

Hakuchou Drag is the new Hao's Premium Test Ride

Double cash and RP on Motor Wars

Bravado Verlierer is the Prize Ride in the LS Car Meet

Pegassi Toros, Declasse Mamba, and Pfister 811 are available for test rides

Ocelot Ardent is on the Diamond Casino Podium

Various discounts on vehicles

How to get $200K for free in GTA Online this week

All a GTA Online player has to do to earn the $200K bonus this week is complete three Freemode Challenges (which already have a 4x cash and RP bonus). There are 17 of them in total, although Rockstar Games doesn't clarify if duplicate Freemode Challenges count to the $200K offer.

Here is a list of Freemode Challenges that the player might get:

Fly Under Bridge

Headshot Kills

Highest Speed

Inverted Flying

Longest Bail

Longest Fall Survived

Longest Freefall

Longest Jump

Longest Stoppie

Longest Wheelie

Low Flying

Lowest Parachute

Near Misses

No Crashes

Reverse Driving

Sniper Kills

Vehicles Stolen

Freemode Challenges will become available if there are at least three players (who aren't in the same Organization or Motorcycle Club) in the Lobby and will occur once every 20 minutes. It alternates with Freemode Events and Business Battles. Freemode Challenges are not to be confused with Freemode Events, as the former is focused mostly on records.

All Freemode Challenges in GTA Online typically give the player approximately $10K, which is quadrupled for this week. The exact earnings vary from challenge to challenge.

Note: Two of the Freemode Challenges from the above video are no longer available in GTA Online. Those two challenges are Driveby Challenge and Melee Challenge.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul