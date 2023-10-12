How to unlock Vampire and Werewolf Masks in GTA Online this week (October 12 - October 18)

Several Halloween Masks are available for free this week in GTA Online, including the Orange Vintage Werewolf and Light Green Vintage Vampire Masks. This offer lasts only from October 12 to October 18, 2023. October 19, 2023, will bring forth a new weekly update with potentially other free gifts. This article will focus on the aforementioned items available this week.

It is worth noting that you can also get a free Green Vintage Witch Mask available in GTA Online just by virtue of logging in any time from October 12 through October 18, 2023. You will want to buy a bunker if you don't already have one to get the Orange Vintage Werewolf and Light Green Vintage Vampire Masks. Apart from letting you obtain these two items for free, this property is also a great moneymaker.

Here is how GTA Online players can get the Orange Vintage Werewolf and Light Green Vintage Vampire Masks

Rockstar Games has mentioned how to get the new Halloween items in its Newswire article for the latest GTA Online weekly update. The Orange Vintage Werewolf Mask is available by completing any Bunker Sell Mission. By comparison, the Light Green Vintage Vampire one is obtainable by beating any Bunker Steal Supplies Mission.

It is vital to mention that the Bunker is 30% off this week, along with any of its upgrades and modifications. Thus, players who don't own this property may wish to get it when such discounts are available.

How to do a Bunker Steal Supplies Mission

If you want the Light Green Vintage Vampire Mask, you must undertake a Bunker Steal Supply Mission by doing the following:

Visit your Bunker. Sign up as CEO or MC President. Use the laptop. Click on Resupply. Select the Steal Supplies option.

It doesn't matter which mission you get, so long as you complete it. Doing so will also be helpful to get some supplies for the Sell Mission you'll need to complete for the Orange Vintage Werewolf Mask; you could technically buy supplies to help yourself get this item. However, you wouldn't get the Light Green Vintage Vampire Mask that way.

So, it's better to kill two birds with one stone by completing a Steal Supply Mission first.

How to do a Bunker Sell Mission

You can engage in this activity on the laptop in your Bunker — you just have to select the Sell Stock option. Completing any of the randomized Sell Missions will suffice for unlocking the Orange Vintage Werewolf Mask in GTA Online. It is important to note that getting this free cosmetic doesn't require you to have a full inventory of products to sell.

You could just complete a Sell Mission as soon as you're eligible to unlock the Orange Vintage Werewolf Mask as quickly as possible. Keep in mind that these Bunker missions pay 2x as much this week. Hence, it might be ideal to wait until you have a full inventory to earn plenty of money via these jobs.

The GTA Online Ghosts Exposed and other Halloween events are also available this week, giving players plenty to enjoy after they do the Bunker-related content for some free masks.

