How to unlock the Zoophilist Outfit in GTA Online after the latest weekly update?

The GTA Online weekly update has brought several new items and events for players to participate in. While most of the items can be directly bought with cash, others need to be earned after completing certain tasks during an event, like the Zoophilist Outfit.

The Wildlife Photography Challenge, unfortunately, is only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players, which unlocks this particular outfit. So, if you're on a PC or other console, you cannot participate in this event and unlock the Zophilist Outfit in GTA Online.

As mentioned, you must complete a set of tasks before this outfit becomes available in the wardrobe. This article offers a guide on what to do so that you can wear this outfit while exploring the wildlife of Los Santos.

Completing the GTA Online Wildlife Photography Challenge will unlock the Zoophilist Outfit

As most of you might have already guessed, the Zoophilist Outfit is a reward for completing the Wildlife Photography Challenge in GTA Online. For those unaware, players must click pictures of animals roaming around the city of Los Santos for Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness rangers.

It is a daily event where new animals will be added to the list, and you need to use your in-game phone's camera to click a picture. The game will reward you cash for each image and unlock the new Declasse Park Ranger, which is suitable for venturing out in the wild.

Once you successfully photograph all the animals, the event will be complete, and you will receive the Zoophilist outfit as a reward. It's a cool outfit that is perfect to wear on a sunny, humid day when one decides to go to the forest to click pictures of animals.

The ongoing GTA Online weekly update has also brought several other discounts and new double/triple XP and cash events that offer a great opportunity for players to earn a lot of money while enjoying the game. The discounts are available for cars and other vehicles as well as some weapons.

If you're looking to purchase the Carbine Rifle in GTA Online, now is the best time, as it can be bought at a 40% discount price from the Gun Van. You can also receive the log-in rewards by simply entering the game.

Amid all the leaks and rumors, Rockstar Games has kept things under control and will hopefully roll out more fun events for PC and last-generation consoles soon.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Which console do you play GTA Online on? PS5 Xbox Series X/S 0 votes