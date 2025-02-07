"I’m not sure it would affect physical discs": GTA parent company's CEO reportedly speaks on Donald Trump's tariffs

It was revealed at Take-Two Interactive's Q3 2025 earnings call that GTA 6, one of the biggest upcoming video game releases, is still on schedule for its planned launch window. The company's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, recently spoke to VentureBeat, and was asked about his opinion on tariffs, a type of tax charged on imported goods, proposed by USA President Donald Trump, and whether they could affect video game hardware or disc sales in any way.

Zelnick was reportedly unsure if physical discs would be affected by President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. However, as per the report, he mentioned that he did think they could negatively affect console sales.

"I’m not sure it would affect physical discs. I do think the tariffs could be a negative for console sales."

CEO of GTA developer's parent company reportedly states he is not sure Donald Trump's tariffs would affect physical discs

Screenshot from Grand Theft Auto 6, one of the major upcoming releases under Take-Two's belt (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, stated that he was not sure they would affect physical discs. In the same interview, the CEO was also asked about possibly supporting the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 in a big way, but did not comment on their (the company's) plans.

Take-Two has a big year up ahead, with a few major video game releases on the way. Mafia: The Old Country is currently scheduled to launch this summer. As per its latest earnings call (held on February 6, 2025) at the time of writing, Borderlands 4 is also supposed to come out this year. That said, GTA 6, the first fresh entry in the series since 2013, is likely the most anticipated game of the year.

The same earnings call has revealed that GTA 6 is still on track for its Fall 2025 release window. This has seemingly been very positive news for fans, as some of them had begun worrying about a possible delay because of the lack of information from Rockstar Games.

Although more concrete details, like the exact release date, price, and more showcases are yet to be provided, we do know that it will arrive at Current-Gen consoles, namely the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, at launch.

Also check: TNA world champion has a message for GTA 6's developer

