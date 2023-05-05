Insider shares how much money GTA Online Hangar owners can make after The Last Dose update

GTA Online’s recent weekly update added a new Hangar event to the game, and players can now learn how much money they can earn with it. Famous insider Tez2 shared an in-depth payout report on Twitter yesterday about this exciting opportunity. According to their research, Hangar owners can potentially earn up to $5,928,750 with a max value of Air Freight Cargo Sale on high demand.

Their post also disclosed various details related to different aspects of the GTA Online Hangar Sell missions, including the amount of money to be earned based on the type of cargo.

GTA Online players can make huge amounts of money through Hangar business this week

Tez2 @TezFunz2

2x GTA$ & RP

- Turf Wars



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions

- First & Last Dose Missions



Last Dose Hard Mode Event still active till May 18.



Rockstar removed the "Without dying" part of "Checking In" reward due to causing confusion.

As seen in the post above, Tez2 reported a full-fledged chart of how Hangar’s Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions work after the latest GTA Online weekly update. Based on their findings, here’s how much money can be earned per different types of cargo:

1) Narcotics:

Crate's Value: $45,000

$45,000 Bonuses: +35% for every 25 crates, +70 each 50 crates

+35% for every 25 crates, +70 each 50 crates Max Value: $3,825,000

High Demand: $5,928,750

2) Chemicals

Crate's Value: $45,000

Bonuses: +35% for every 25 crates, +70 each 50 crates

Max Value: $3,825,000

High Demand: $5,928,750

3) Medical Supplies

Crate's Value: $45,000

Bonuses: +35% for every 25 crates, +70 each 50 crates

Max Value: $3,825,000

High Demand: $5,928,750

4) Animal Materials

Crate's Value: $45,000

Bonuses: +12% for every 10 crates, +60% for 50 crates

Max Value: $3,600,000

High Demand: $5,580,000

5) Art & Antiques

Crate's Value: $45,000

Bonuses: +12% for every 10 crates, +60% for 50 crates

Max Value: $3,600,000

High Demand: $5,580,000

6) Jewellery & Gemstones

Crate's Value: $45,000

Bonuses: +12% for every 10 crates, +60% for 50 crates

Max Value: $3,600,000

High Demand: $5,580,000

7) Tobacco & Alcohol

Crate's Value: $45,000

Bonuses: +5% for every 5 crates, +50% for 50 crates

Max Value: $3,375,000

High Demand: $5,231,250

8) Counterfeit Goods

Crate's Value: $45,000

Bonuses: +5% for every 5 crates, +50% for 50 crates

Max Value: $3,375,000

High Demand: $5,231,250

Players first need to own a Hangar in GTA Online to get started with the Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions. Beginners can visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures in-game website and buy any of the listed hangar locations for $1,200,000 - $5,670,000.

While Hangar is the best business in GTA Online this week, players can also participate in Turf Wars Adversary Mode and earn double bonuses till May 10, 2023.

