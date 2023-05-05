Create

Insider shares how much money GTA Online Hangar owners can make after The Last Dose update

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified May 05, 2023 08:57 GMT
A brief about a recent report on GTA Online Hangar Sell Missions payout bonuses for the week (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA Online’s recent weekly update added a new Hangar event to the game, and players can now learn how much money they can earn with it. Famous insider Tez2 shared an in-depth payout report on Twitter yesterday about this exciting opportunity. According to their research, Hangar owners can potentially earn up to $5,928,750 with a max value of Air Freight Cargo Sale on high demand.

Their post also disclosed various details related to different aspects of the GTA Online Hangar Sell missions, including the amount of money to be earned based on the type of cargo.

GTA Online players can make huge amounts of money through Hangar business this week

[May 4 - 11]2x GTA$ & RP- Turf Wars1.5x GTA$ & RP- Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions- First & Last Dose MissionsLast Dose Hard Mode Event still active till May 18.Rockstar removed the "Without dying" part of "Checking In" reward due to causing confusion. #GTAOnline https://t.co/je3vvmi0E7

As seen in the post above, Tez2 reported a full-fledged chart of how Hangar’s Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions work after the latest GTA Online weekly update. Based on their findings, here’s how much money can be earned per different types of cargo:

1) Narcotics:

  • Crate's Value: $45,000
  • Bonuses: +35% for every 25 crates, +70 each 50 crates
  • Max Value: $3,825,000
  • High Demand: $5,928,750

2) Chemicals

  • Crate's Value: $45,000
  • Bonuses: +35% for every 25 crates, +70 each 50 crates
  • Max Value: $3,825,000
  • High Demand: $5,928,750

3) Medical Supplies

  • Crate's Value: $45,000
  • Bonuses: +35% for every 25 crates, +70 each 50 crates
  • Max Value: $3,825,000
  • High Demand: $5,928,750

4) Animal Materials

  • Crate's Value: $45,000
  • Bonuses: +12% for every 10 crates, +60% for 50 crates
  • Max Value: $3,600,000
  • High Demand: $5,580,000

5) Art & Antiques

  • Crate's Value: $45,000
  • Bonuses: +12% for every 10 crates, +60% for 50 crates
  • Max Value: $3,600,000
  • High Demand: $5,580,000

6) Jewellery & Gemstones

  • Crate's Value: $45,000
  • Bonuses: +12% for every 10 crates, +60% for 50 crates
  • Max Value: $3,600,000
  • High Demand: $5,580,000

7) Tobacco & Alcohol

  • Crate's Value: $45,000
  • Bonuses: +5% for every 5 crates, +50% for 50 crates
  • Max Value: $3,375,000
  • High Demand: $5,231,250

8) Counterfeit Goods

  • Crate's Value: $45,000
  • Bonuses: +5% for every 5 crates, +50% for 50 crates
  • Max Value: $3,375,000
  • High Demand: $5,231,250

Players first need to own a Hangar in GTA Online to get started with the Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions. Beginners can visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures in-game website and buy any of the listed hangar locations for $1,200,000 - $5,670,000.

youtube-cover

While Hangar is the best business in GTA Online this week, players can also participate in Turf Wars Adversary Mode and earn double bonuses till May 10, 2023.

