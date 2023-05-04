Rockstar gives 50% extra cash to GTA Online Hangar owners with the latest update

Hangar owners can get 50% extra cash from GTA Online's latest weekly update whenever they undertake Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions. That might only seem like a minor buff at first glance, but gamers should keep in mind that this business already got its earnings tripled permanently back on December 6, 2022. Hence, one could get 50% extra money off an already good moneymaker by attempting Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions.

These jobs can be difficult for novice pilots. Still, it is worth noting that these missions may offer a High Demand Bonus in a Public Session with many players in it. This activity might be hard for some gamers, but it's one of the best moneymakers this week in GTA Online for those skilled enough to do it.

Why you should take advantage of GTA Online's latest weekly update: 1.5x money from Hangar Sell Missions

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, get territorial to earn Double Rewards playing Turf Wars, and more: Is your Hangar packed with valuables? Offload them in GTA Online Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions for 1.5X GTA$ and RP this week.Plus, get territorial to earn Double Rewards playing Turf Wars, and more: rsg.ms/d408d9b Is your Hangar packed with valuables? Offload them in GTA Online Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions for 1.5X GTA$ and RP this week. Plus, get territorial to earn Double Rewards playing Turf Wars, and more: rsg.ms/d408d9b https://t.co/cE6iNLY4JY

Rockstar Games states in its Newswire post that:

"If your Hangar is jam-packed with valuables, offloading them in Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions will result in a bonus of 50% more GTA$ and RP."

It might seem like a low amount of extra cash at first. However, that 50% bonus is massive if players actually take a look at the potential payouts of an Air Freight Cargo Sell Mission. For example, you would normally see a cap of $5,070,000 if you're selling the best Hangar products in a lobby with nobody else. But you can get an extra $2,530,000 this week, thanks to that 50% cash bonus for a cap of $7,605,000.

That might seem impressive, but you can get even more money if you do the Sell Mission in a lobby with up to 22 other players.

For reference, the above YouTuber made $7,858,500 off a full Sell Mission, which is the cap before a 50% buff was thrown in. That means GTA Online players could theoretically make $11,787,750 from a single Air Freight Cargo Sell Mission!

That's an extra $3,929,250 that gamers could potentially earn that they normally wouldn't on other event weeks. Even if you're not efficient enough to achieve the maximum amount of money through a Hangar's Sell Mission, you can still expect to get millions of dollars.

This business is already a bit underrated for its moneymaking potential, so getting an extra 50% is a sweet bonus.

Hangars are on a 30% discount this week

Get this property if you don't have it already (Image via GTA Wiki)

All Hangars are 30% off for this week's update in GTA Online. If you wish to get this business or do its Sell Missions for a ton of money, you have until May 11, 2023. Taking this discount into consideration, that means you can expect to pay the following for one of these properties between May 4 and May 11, 2023:

LSIA A17: $840,000

$840,000 LSIA 1: $1,067,500

$1,067,500 Fort Zancudo 3497: $1,459,500

$1,459,500 Fort Zancudo 3499: $1,855,000

$1,855,000 Fort Zancudo A2: $2,275,000

GTA Online players are recommended to get one of the Fort Zancudo locations since that allows them free access to Fort Zancudo without getting a Wanted Level. The sheer amount of money that one can get from a Hangar Sell Mission would easily recuperate the initial investment.

Poll : 0 votes