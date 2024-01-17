Last chance to claim 30% discount on select GTA Online cars before next update

GTA Online’s next update is right around the corner, and this title has some of its best vehicles on sale currently. From now till January 18, 2023, players can enjoy a 30% discount on rides from the likes of Ocelot, Vysser, Enus, and Invetero. While the selections may be less than what was offered at reduced prices in previous updates, all the automobiles on sale are enticing enough to consider buying.

Here are the vehicles currently on sale.

List of GTA Online vehicles on sale before the next update set to be released on January 18, 2023

1) Invetero Coquette BlackFin

The Invetero Coquette BlackFin is a two-seater classic sports car in GTA Online that debuted in 2015’s Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2 update. It is heavily inspired by the real-life 1961-1962 Chevrolet Corvette (C1) and 1956-1957 Chevrolet Corvette (C1).

The Coquette BlackFin is powered by a 360HP V8 engine, which allows it to reach a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h). This car's admirable acceleration helps it achieve a respectable speed in a few seconds, thereby helping players get away from trouble quickly.

As the Invetero Coquette BlackFin is one of the removed vehicles from GTA Online, this is the golden opportunity to get it for as low as $486,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored)

The Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored) in GTA Online is one of the best cars on discount right now. It is based on the real-life Bentley Continental Flying Spur (1st generation) but with armored plating.

Powered by a decent single-cam V8 engine, it can reach a top speed of 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h) with a full upgrade. The biggest advantage you get with this ride is its armor. It protects the players sitting inside the vehicle, making it suitable for certain missions and heists.

It can be purchased for as low as $277,200 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Vysser Neo

The GTA Online Vysser Neo is another sports car on discount currently. Added in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update, it is clearly inspired by the real-life street supercar Spyker C8 Aileron.

On the performance front, the Vysser Neo is superb. It can go up to 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h) in seconds, thanks to its high acceleration and 4WD layout. The vehicle is a fantastic choice for day-to-day hustle in Los Santos.

Legendary Motorsports is currently offering the Neo at $1,312,500.

4) Ocelot Locust

The Ocelot Locust is a two-seater sports car that has been a part of this game since 2019’s The Diamond Casino & Resort update. Its design resembles the real-life 2015 Lotus 3-Eleven.

Like the Neo, the Locust may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online but still provides solid performance on-road. It can reach a speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h) thanks to its V8 engine.

Rockstar Games is currently offering the vehicle for as low as $1,137,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

All these vehicles are great choices, and you should collect them before the sale gets shuffled around 3 am PST on January 18, 2023.

