Last chance to claim free Lunar New Year items in GTA Online in 2025

The Lunar New Year event of 2025 is still live in GTA Online. Rockstar Games released the celebratory update last month on January 23, 2025, adding brand-new content (like new race events and Yunbao collectibles) to the popular multiplayer title. However, the developers also added some free items to celebrate the event in Los Santos, including Red Snake Soul Cap, Gray Snake King Cap, and more.

Like every other timed event, the Lunar New Year celebrations will end at 2:00 am PT, on February 13, 2025. After that, all the new event-based collectibles and unclaimed free items will be gone.

GTA Online Lunar New Year update event: Last day to claim free items

A promotional picture of one of the items featured in the Lunar New Year event (Image via Rockstar Games)

This year’s GTA Online Lunar New Year update showed Rockstar’s dedication to providing new experiences to the loyal fanbase. The following are all the free items that one can still claim just by logging in to the game before 2:00 am PT, February 13, 2025:

Black Snake Yogarishima Outfit

Snake Soul Pendant

Red Serpent Leather Jacket

Red Snake Soul Cap

Gray Snake King Cap

Snake King Pendant

Players can also unlock a Lunar New Year-themed livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF sports car. All one has to do is participate in and complete one of the Lunar New Year Stunt Races, which were also added with the Lunar New Year update of 2025. While most players may have already claimed this collectible, those who haven’t can still get the livery by accessing the new race events via the Pause menu. Here are the steps:

Open the Pause menu. Go to the Online tab. Select Jobs. Choose the Play Jobs option. Go to Rockstar Created. Select Stunt Races. Scroll to find a Lunar New Year Stunt Race and select it.

A promotional picture of the new stunt races (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the available Lunar New Year Stunt Races in GTA Online in 2025:

Spectacle

The Big Bash

Lap of Honor

Lastly, the Yuanbao collectibles are still scattered throughout the map for players to find. One can collect all of them and claim the Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit. The collectibles won’t be available after 24 hours, although the races might stay in the game.

The Lunar New Year event will likely return to GTA Online in 2026.

