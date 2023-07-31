Last chance to earn 3x Cash and RP from GTA Online Issi Classic Races this week

GTA Online players have the golden opportunity right now to earn triple bonuses by playing one of the most entertaining racing game modes – Issi Classic Races. These are a series of Stunt Races where participants compete with each other by driving a Weeny Issi Classic, a 2-seater vintage compact car based on the real-life BMC Mini. However, it won’t be available for long as the boosted payout event is about to end on August 3, 2023.

Up to 30 players can race together in the GTA Online Issi Classic Races and earn a good amount of money.

GTA Online Issi Classic Races are back in the limelight, but won’t be available for long

GTA Online Issi Classic Races was originally added to the game in 2018 as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. Rockstar Games keeps bringing it back to the limelight by boosting its payout for a limited time. From now until August 3, 2023, players can earn 3x cash and RP by competing in Issi Classic Races.

The triple bonus period is about to end soon, shuffling the extra cash-giving stunt race mode with a different one via the next update scheduled for August 3, 2023.

How to start the Issi Classic Races for triple bonuses?

To access the Issi Classic Races, GTA Online players should follow the below-mentioned steps while in a lobby:

Step 1: Open the Pause Menu.

Step 2: Choose the Online tab.

Step 3: Go to Jobs.

Step 4: Select Play Jobs.

Step 5: Go to Stunt Races.

Step 6: Scroll down until you see Issi Classic Races listed on it and select it.

In 2023, there are seven different variations of this exciting game mode available, giving gamers a unique experience with a variety of tracks to race upon. Here’s a complete list of the Issi Classic Races eligible for 3x bonuses this week:

Issi Classic - Paleto Palace Issi Classic – Sidewinder Issi Classic - Turbine Trouble Issi Classic – Goal Issi Classic - City Jumper Issi Classic - Repeater Issi Classic - The Issi Job

Players can earn a lump sum amount of $50,000 by winning one Issi Classic Race with a full lobby, thanks to the boosted payout bonus event. This allows them to hustle in Los Santos without relying on working GTA Online money glitches.

As the game mode is still popular in 2023, it won’t be surprising if Rockstar decides to add it to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

