Last chance to earn up to 3x money from GTA Online Nightclubs

An ongoing GTA Online weekly event is providing gamers with a golden opportunity to earn 3x money by managing one of this game's best businesses: the Nightclub. Added to this title in 2018 with the After Hour update, the property allows players to make huge amounts of passive income. Moreover, one can manage other businesses with a warehouse that comes with it.

However, the boosted payout on Nightclub won’t be available for long as this event week will end on September 7, 2023.

GTA Online Nightclub is giving extra money right now, but won’t be able to do so for long

GTA Online Nightclub has come back to the limelight this week, thanks to Rockstar Games. From now until 2 am PT on August 7, 2023, one can enjoy up to 3x bonuses via the Nightclub business. Here’s everything extra the property is currently offering:

3x money - Nightclub Daily Income

- Nightclub Daily Income 2x money and RP - Nightclub Sell Missions

- Nightclub Sell Missions 2x popularity - Nightclub Management Missions

This extra reward period is almost at its end, after which Rockstar will shuffle the boosted game feature with a different one as part of a new weekly update. Till that time, one can earn up to $160,000 every in-game day.

How to start the Nightclub business for extra bonuses

To open the GTA Online Nightclub business, one should follow these steps:

Open the map Locate the yellow-colored T (Tony Prince) Set a waypoint to the destination Visit the area to trigger a phone call from Tony himself

He will introduce players to the Grand Theft Auto Online Nightclub, saying:

“Listen… head over to foreclosures.maze-bank.com, and buy one out of foreclosure... I can open you the best nightclub in the whole state. Any of them. Seriously.”

Interested fans can then go to the Maze Bank Foreclosures website using their in-game smartphone or laptop and buy a Nightclub. Multiple locations are available for setting up this business, and players can select any of them according to their budget. After buying the Nightclub, one must complete setup missions to get started with it.

As this is one of the most popular businesses, Grand Theft Auto 6 might also feature it in some capacity.