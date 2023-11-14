Last chance to earn 5x Cash bonuses from GTA Online Taxi Work this week

The ongoing GTA Online weekly update offers players a massive opportunity to earn 5X cash and RP by playing one of the game's most fun parts—the Taxi Work. This free-mode activity lets gamers get in the shoes of a taxi driver and collect fare money, with tips, by helping passengers across Los Santos and Blaine County.

However, the boosted money period on Taxi Work won’t be available for long as it's coming to an end on November 16, 2023.

GTA Online Taxi Work is the most profitable thing right now, but not for long

GTA Online Taxi Work originally debuted with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update; however, its popularity still keeps it relevant. Rockstar Games always brings such fan-favorite mods back to the limelight by giving extra money for a limited time. From now until 3 am PT on November 16, 2023, gamers can enjoy 5x bonuses by completing Taxi Work jobs in Los Santos.

The 5x rewards period is almost at its end, after which the developers will change the game mode with a different one every week. However, getting five times the amount of cash in a game mode is extremely rare, making the Taxi Work a must-do activity in the game this week.

How to start Taxi Work for 5X bonuses?

Even after the latest GTA Online update, there are a few ways to start the Taxi Work missions. Here are all of the available methods to trigger these jobs while in free roam:

Visit the Downtown Cab Co. located in East Vinewood

Driving a purchased Vapid Taxi

Driving a Broadway with the Downtown Cab Co. livery

Driving an Eudora with the Downtown Cab Co. livery

Players can easily press the following button while driving the abovementioned special vehicles to initiate the Taxi Work:

Xbox One/X|S: RS

PC: B

PS5/PS4: R3

Almost 100 different pick-up and drop-off locations cover all of Los Santos and Blaine County. Players can visit some of the areas that are otherwise left unexplored.

With GTA 6 leaks revealing more about the upcoming title, it’s the best time to start Taxi Work and make extra cash.

