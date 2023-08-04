How to play GTA Online Taxi Work for 3x bonuses this week? (August 4 - August 9, 2023)

GTA Online Taxi Work missions are back in the limelight as the new weekly update has boosted its payout for players around the globe. Throughout August 9, 2023, everyone who plays the game can earn triple cash and RP by helping passengers reach their destinations via the Taxi Work missions. However, one could wonder how to start the Taxi Work job and if they need anything to begin with it.

With that said, this article shares everything important GTA Online players must know about Taxi Work in August 2023.

How to start Taxi Work in GTA Online this week? (August 4 - August 9, 2023)

As noted from the above useful video, the Taxi Work mission are very easy to begin with. The latest GTA Online weekly update also helped in bringing this awesome side business to come back to the limelight in August 2023.

Here’s how to access Taxi work jobs in the game and earn triple money from it:

Open the map. Locate the Downtown Cab Co. using the legends on the right side of the screen. Set a waypoint to the destination. Once there, walk over to the yellow corona available in front of the property.

That’s it. This will spawn you in a Taxi, and the game will ask you to pick your first customer. Once picking up the first passenger, you will be given a location where you have to drop them off and earn fare money in return.

If you do not want to visit Downtown Cab Co. every time just to start the Taxi Work, you can start these missions in an alternate method via a special vehicle:

Open the in-game internet from a mobile device. Visit the Warstock Cache & Carry website. Look for “Vapid Taxi” listed on it. Select the vehicle and purchase it.

Once you’re inside your personal taxi, press the following button according to your gaming console:

PS4 and PS5 – R3

– R3 Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S – RS

– RS PC – B

Pressing the button immediately starts the Taxi Work job via your own personal vehicle.

How much money can players make from Taxi Work?

GTA Online players can earn a good amount of money from just doing Taxi Work in Los Santos throughout the week. Here’s the expected base pay players can usually earn from the missions without the boosted payout event:

$200-$250 - 6 km+

$180-$200 - 5 km to 6 km

$160-$180 - 4 km to 5 km

$140-$160 - 3 km to 4 km

$120-$140 - 2 km to 3 km

$100-$120 - Less than 2 km

Here’s how much tip money can be earned apart from the base pay:

$1,000-$2000 - 0 to ten trips

$2,000 – Every trip after completing 10 of them

Now as Rockstar Games is giving triple cash until August 9, 2023, players can expect three times the aforementioned amount.

