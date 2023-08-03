5 reasons why GTA Online players should buy Schyster Deviant (August 2023)

GTA Online's Schyster Deviant isn't a vehicle many players may think about, but there are some reasons for buying it. It's rare to see in August 2023, especially since purchasing it is much harder than it used to be, thanks to the San Andreas Mercenaries update. All the reasons provided below for buying this car will be subjective and not ranked in any particular order.

It is worth noting that the Schyster Deviant is by no means a must-own vehicle. Its performance is nothing special for its class, and this car lacks special features like HSW upgrades or Imani Tech modifications.

That said, this automobile is a bit underrated for other reasons, so let's look at five reasons why some players may wish to consider getting this car.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five reasons for owning a Schyster Deviant in GTA Online

1) No longer buyable from Legendary Motorsport

An example of a weekly update featuring this car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games made a controversial decision to remove over 180 different vehicles from in-game websites. That means players must resort to other ways of getting those cars and motorcycles. Unfortunately, the Schyster Deviant was one of those automobiles removed from Legendary Motorsport.

It's not available from the Auto Shop, meaning a player's best bet of getting it is by purchasing one from another player in the LS Car Meet or through Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport. Thankfully, the latter has the car on sale for 50% off in the August 3 update, although that's only until the next GTA Online weekly update comes out.

2) Low price

A cheap car is often a good deal for some people (Image via Rockstar Games)

The aforementioned 50% discount is very generous, especially in conjunction with the car's normal price. Typically, GTA Online players would need to spend $512,000 on this car, but the 50% discount lowers it to $256,000. That's a meager price in this game by modern standards.

Any full inventory Sell Mission from several businesses would easily pay for the Schyster Deviant. Not to mention, several worse vehicles cost over a million dollars, so spending so little for this Muscle car is a great deal.

3) Great for Muscle car and drifting enthusiasts

Some GTA Online players love to collect vehicles of a certain class. If you enjoy Muscle cars, the Schyster Deviant is an underrated option to add to your collection. Unsurprisingly, it handles as one would expect for its class. This vehicle's performance is mid overall, with its lap time (1:10.738) currently being ranked 33rd for the Muscle class and its top speed (108.5 mph) being ranked 53rd.

One can even try drifting with the Schyster Deviant if they'd like, especially if they want something different than the usual Karin Futo GTX or other non-Muscle car suggestions. Players who like to have eye candy in their garage may enjoy this car.

4) Inspired by the Javelin AMX Defiant

A real-life Javelin AMX Defiant for reference (Image via Ring Brothers)

The Schyster Deviant is inspired by the real-life Javelin AMX Defiant made by the Ring Brothers. If you like their work, then owning a fictional version of this car in GTA Online may interest you. Even the Deviant name seems to be a spoof of Defiant.

Alternatively, you might enjoy the second generation of AMC Javelin cars. Either way, some players like to know what real-life cars inspire the fictional ones in the Grand Theft Auto 5 universe.

5) You want to own an underrated car other players might not know about

Some people like to go against the meta (Image via GTA Wiki)

There are hundreds of vehicles in GTA Online, many of which are seldom (if ever) seen. Owning and customizing this underrated car could help make you stand out for car meets. Likewise, it could look good in your garage in case you have access to the Eclipse Blvd Garage and plan to show off several vehicles you own.

The Schyster Deviant was first purchasable in GTA Online on February 7, 2019, yet not many players own the car. If you wish to be different from the norm, then getting this vehicle could be an excellent way to do so.