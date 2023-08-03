Rockstar Games offers huge discounts on GTA Online Hangar and vehicles through August 9, 2023

GTA Online's latest weekly update on August 3, 2023, provides some interesting discounts that will last through August 9, 2023. These offers range from 30% to 50% off on select automobiles. Not to mention, Apartments and Hangars are also seeing some generous 40% discounts this week. This article will include all the information that gamers need to know about such sales.

Also, some minor deals on weapons will be included here for those interested in the Gun Van's offerings over the next seven days. If anything in the section below catches your eye, make sure to take advantage of the discounts since they will expire before next week's update.

All discounts in GTA Online from August 3 through August 9, 2023 (Hangar, vehicles, and more)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/kWiCQ2bsC0 Work with the infamous Lamar Davis to rake in 3X GTA$ and RP on all Lamar Contact missions, including Lowriders, and Double Rewards for Short Trips: rsg.ms/b1a77ac

Here is a recap of all vehicle discounts offered in GTA Online's latest weekly update:

50% off the Schyster Deviant

40% off the Vapid Peyote Gasser

30% off the Taxi

30% off the Classique Broadway

30% off the Bravado Greenwood

30% off the Willard Eudora

Here is what the above cars' prices will be as a result of these deals:

Schyster Deviant: $256,000

$256,000 Vapid Peyote Gasser: $483,000

$483,000 Taxi: $455,000 ($341,250 at Trade Price)

$455,000 ($341,250 at Trade Price) Classique Broadway: $647,500

$647,500 Bravado Greenwood: $1,025,500 ($769,125 at Trade Price)

$1,025,500 ($769,125 at Trade Price) Willard Eudora: 875,000

Note that the Schyster Deviant and Peyote Gasser are no longer purchasable from in-game websites, so you would have to get them from Premium Deluxe Motorsport. It is worth mentioning that the Willard Eudora and Classique Broadway could be used for Taxi Work (which has a 3x cash bonus this week) if you have their Taxi liveries equipped.

A Schyster Deviant has a generous 50% discount this week (Image via GTA Wiki)

Likewise, here are all the properties on sale this week:

40% off all Apartments

40% off all Hangars and their modifications

High-End Apartments are required to start the original Heists in GTA Online. By comparison, Hangars have some of the most profitable Sell Missions for a business and are also involved in the Project Overthrow storyline.

In related news, the Widowmaker is 30% off for all players in the Gun Van. This weapon isn't always available, so anybody interested in the item should consider getting it while it's still around. The Minigun is also 30% off, but only for GTA+ members.

Other important parts of this week's update

This weekly update doesn't have much else happening (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following list of other important content available this week in GTA Online:

3x cash and RP on Lamar Contact Missions, Ron Jakowski Contact Missions, and Taxi Work

2x cash and RP on Short Trips and Sumo (Remix)

Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Tulip M-100, Coquette, Deviant, Blade, and Peyote Gasser

Tulip M-100, Coquette, Deviant, Blade, and Peyote Gasser Luxury Autos: Vigero ZX and Buffalo EVX

Vigero ZX and Buffalo EVX Prize Ride: Turismo R (be in the top two for LS Car Meet Races in two consecutive days)

Turismo R (be in the top two for LS Car Meet Races in two consecutive days) Lucky Wheel: Drift Yosemite

This week's update in GTA Online is largely filler, but the above content (including discounts) may be relevant to some players. The next update should happen on August 10, 2023.