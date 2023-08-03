Are GTA 5's online servers down? Here's how to check its status

GTA 5’s multiplayer variant is one of the most popular online games in the world, and thousands of gamers play it regularly. While Rockstar Games is known for maintaining its servers smoothly, technical issues may occur sometimes, causing the game to go out of service. However, the gaming studio is very transparent about this factor and allows everyone to check for server status on their own.

Rockstar Games set up an official website that displays its online services’ status 24x7. However, many players are not aware of this. To help them, this article explains how to check GTA 5 Online’s server status whenever required.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

How to check GTA 5 Online’s server status

Rockstar Games allow players to check the status of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online through its official customer support website called Rockstar Games Customer Support. To check the live status, players must follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the Rockstar Games Customer Support website (www.support.rockstargames.com). Click on the hamburger menu icon in the top left corner. Click on Service Status.

The Service Status page will show you the live status of all Rockstar Games’ online services that include Red Dead Online, GTA Online, Social Club, and Rockstar Games Launcher.

The status of all Rockstar Games online services as of August 3, 2023. (Image via Sportskeeda)

To determine whether GTA 5 Online’s servers are active or not, you must check the Grand Theft Auto Online, Social Club, and Rockstar Games Launcher options. If all of them show green dots, then the servers are running smoothly from Rockstar’s side.

However, there could be three types of dots on the page and the following are what they mean:

Green dot: Up or Server is active.

Up or Server is active. Red dot: Down or Server is inactive.

Down or Server is inactive. Yellow dot: Limited. This means that the servers are functional but not as smoothly as expected.

The gaming studio runs five exclusive servers for GTA Online that include five different platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. While these are independent and do not affect each other, the other two options (especially the Rockstar Games Launcher) must have green dots on all their options for the multiplayer game to run smoothly.

If any of the options under Rockstar Games Launcher are red or yellow, there is a chance that you may face disturbances during GTA Online gameplay.

It should be noted that any disruption in gameplay is not always the result of a server outage, and checking the server status may not resolve the problem. Therefore, players must check all parameters such as their internet connections, background activities, or any other issues on their systems.

Poll : Do you regularly play GTA 5 Online? Yes No 0 votes