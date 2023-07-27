Top 5 GTA Plus benefits to claim this month (July 27 - August 16)

The GTA Plus subscription is one of the most controversial aspects of playing Grand Theft Auto Online, especially on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. While many players despise the concept of a paid subscription for a decade-old game, others frequently buy it to avail the benefits. Nonetheless, Rockstar Games also continues adding new schemes to the subscription players can enjoy.

It is a limited-time subscription that renews every month. The current subscription period has been running since July 20, 2023, and will be active till August 16, 2023. This article lists the top five GTA Plus benefits that players must claim before they expire.

Free car, business upgrade, and three other benefits that GTA+ members must claim this month

5) Double money and RP on Exotic Exports

The Exotic Exports is a daily event that all Grand Theft Auto Online players can perform. However, Rockstar Games is offering double money and RP for GTA Plus members. Players must find and deliver certain vehicles to the docks that are requested by Sessanta. Each delivery usually offers $20,000.

However, paid subscribers can earn up to $40,000 per car and $200,000 for delivering all ten cars within 24 real-life hours. It should be noted that the game automatically selects the required cars, and players can check them by texting Sessanta or visiting the Auto Shop.

4) Pegassi Toreador limited-edition

The Pegassi Toreador is one of the most versatile vehicles in GTA Online that can be used in several situations. While the car is readily available for purchase from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for $4,250,000, Rockstar Games is offering it at a discounted rate from The Vinewood Car Club.

Paid users can get the limited-time Shark Camo Livery edition of the Toreador for $3,400,000. The 20% discount and exclusive customization eliminate the need to use GTA Online money glitches to acquire the normal version of the car. Plus, it is one of the most useful vehicles that all players must own in 2023.

3) Discounts on HSW conversion costs

The Hao’s Special Works performance upgrades are already a thing in Grand Theft Auto Online that most PC and older-generation consoles player envy. Rockstar Games is now offering a 50% discount on HSW upgrades on all eligible cars. Paid members can take any of the GTA Online HSW-upgradable cars to the LS Car meet car and modify them for half the price.

This is a great deal to grab, as HSW upgrades usually cost more than other exclusive upgrades. It also helps new and low-budget players to save some money while gearing up their vehicles to assert dominance on the street.

2) Free Auto Shop Car Lift

If you have an Auto Shop business in GTA Online, it is the best time to get an additional car lift as the gaming studio is offering them for free. While each usually costs $650,000, GTA Plus members can upgrade their business and claim a free car lift from the options.

However, you must also have two staff members to use the additional car lift effectively. Having two car lifts spawn NPC vehicles more frequently, which, in return, will generate more money from Client Services. Players must also not forget to regularly check and operate the car lifts to keep the cash flowing.

1) Penaud La Coureuse

Nothing good can beat a free car, and Rockstar Games is offering the brand new Penaud La Coureuse for free for all GTA Plus members. Players must visit The Vinewood Car Club on Elysian Island or the Legendary Motorsport website and claim the car for free.

While the Vinewood Club vehicle already has the new Penaud Rally livery applied, others can apply it from any vehicle workshop free of cost. It is also an HSW upgradable car that can be customized at discounted rates this month. Many fans believe Rockstar Games will also add the car to Grand Theft Auto 6.

