Last chance for GTA Online players to earn 3x Cash and RP from Tiny Racers Adversary Mode

GTA Online players have a lot of options to grind after the latest weekly update. However, there’s one thing they should absolutely try this week – Tiny Racers. It is an interesting Adversary Mode offering triple cash and RP to all participants. Up to four players can compete together in this checkpoint-based race-type game mode. However, it won’t be available for long as the weekly event will end on July 19, 2023.

GTA Online Tiny Racers was added to the game in 2017 as part of the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update.

GTA Online Tiny Racers is back in the limelight, but not for too long

Rockstar Games always keeps bringing classic adversary modes back into the limelight with weekly updates, and this week sees no exception. Throughout July 19, 2023, players can earn triple bonuses by playing the Tiny Racers adversary mode, eliminating the need to rely on destruction and chaos to hustle in Los Santos.

The triple bonus period will end soon, shuffling the bonus-giving Tiny Racers with a different one via the weekly update scheduled for July 20, 2023.

How to start GTA Online Tiny Racers for triple bonuses?

To play Tiny Racers, players can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Open the Options Menu.

Step 2: Go to the Online tab.

Step 3: Select Jobs.

Step 4: Choose Play Jobs.

Step 5: Go to Adversary Mode.

Step 6: Scroll down and choose any of the Tiny Racers games available in the list.

In 2023, there are seven different Tiny Racers games available, allowing players to experience a variety of different tracks while earning triple cash and RP this week. Below is a complete list of Tiny Racers games eligible for the extra bonuses:

Tine Racers I

Tine Racers II

Tine Racers III

Tine Racers IV

Tine Racers V

Tine Racers VI

Tine Racers VII

Players can easily earn up to $50,000 by winning one game of Tiny Racers, thanks to the added bonuses. This will allow them to hustle their way to become a kingpin of Los Santos without using any GTA Online money glitches.

Due to the popularity of this game mode, it won’t be surprising if Rockstar adds it to the Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.