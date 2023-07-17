Real-life GTA Cluckin Bell restaurant reportedly gets shut down by Take-Two Interactive

An unofficial real-life iteration of Cluckin Bell, a fast-food chain in the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) universe, opened its doors to the public for a limited time during 2022's San Diego Comic-Con. Owing to its success last year, plans were announced for its return in 2023. However, Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has shut it down permanently.

The restaurant's creator, Michael Too, contacted the fans through his Instagram account, @boyworldwide. He confirmed that plans for the return of GTA-themed restaurants had been dropped after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Take-Two's legal team.

Take-Two Interactive's attorneys have sent a cease-and-desist letter to Michael Too, the creator of a real-life Grand Theft Auto Cluckin Bell restaurant. While fans appreciated the concept, it was unsanctioned by Rockstar Games or Take-Two, leading to an eventual shutdown.

This real-life iteration was initially available for a limited time in the summer of 2022 during the San Diego Comic-Con. Not only was it named Cluckin Bell, but its employees wore classic yellow attire, as seen in the games.

Employees at the real-life Cluckin Bell (Image via Twitter/ComicBook)

Given the massive popularity of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Michael Too's idea was highly successful. This year, plans were announced for a real-life Burger Shot, another GTA fast-food chain, to be made available for a limited time.

Just like last year, the creator was seen wearing Burger Shot's signature employee uniform. Unfortunately, Take-Two has ended this project seemingly due to copyright concerns.

Although disappointed, fans responded to the situation humorously, citing Big Smoke's Cluckin Bell order from 2004's Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Additionally, as with anything related to Grand Theft Auto, some wanted to hear about the next entry in the series.

Cluckin Bell and Burger Shot have been mainstays in the Grand Theft Auto franchise for a long time. Hence, they are likely to appear in Grand Theft Auto 6.

While its release still seems far away, reputed insiders believe an official announcement could be on the cards this year.

Regarding the current game, its latest major DLC update, San Andreas Mercenaries, introduced new missions and tweaked the Hangar business. Players can use them to make money apart from GTA Online money glitches.

