New GTA Online background update reportedly nerfs Hangar Cargo bonus

GTA Online's latest background update offers a minor nerf to how much money a player could make selling Hangar Cargo. More specifically, the High-Demand Bonus was lowered in this patch. The previous cap was 20 players in a lobby, whereas the new maximum is 18. That means gamers will make less money if they are doing Sell Missions in a lobby with 18-20 players.

Note that this background update is solely for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of GTA Online. The PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions remain unaffected by it. That means gamers on these platforms can theoretically make more money off of selling Hangar Cargo in sessions with over 18 players.

GTA Online background update reportedly nerfed the Hangar Cargo High Demand bonus

- Lowered Hangar Cargo High Demand player count from 20 to 18 players to fix a bug with GTA+ members selling Hangar cargo valued over 10+ million and not receiving the money.



#GTAOnline Today's tunable update - PS5 & Xbox Series X/S- Lowered Hangar Cargo High Demand player count from 20 to 18 players to fix a bug with GTA+ members selling Hangar cargo valued over 10+ million and not receiving the money. Today's tunable update - PS5 & Xbox Series X/S- Lowered Hangar Cargo High Demand player count from 20 to 18 players to fix a bug with GTA+ members selling Hangar cargo valued over 10+ million and not receiving the money.#GTAOnline

Tez2 is one of the dataminers who reported that the High-Demand Bonus when selling Hangar Cargo had been lowered from 20 to 18. Apparently, this was done to fix a bug involving GTA+ members not getting money when they sold over $10 million worth of inventory during the activity.

As GTA+ doesn't exist on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of GTA Online, those ports didn't see the same nerf. Note that this High Demand bonus adjustment won't affect how much money a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S player earns when they sell Hangar Cargo in a session with one to 18 players.

The individual bonuses remain unchanged; it's just that the cap was lowered.

They just decreased max high demand bonus from 20 to 18 players (* 2.5%, so from 50% to 45%) for Hangar and Acid sell missions on PS5/X|S.

Probably due to max cap to low for GTA+ 3x bonus on Hangar.

Decreased bonus also concerns regular players, not just GTA+ members. They just decreased max high demand bonus from 20 to 18 players (* 2.5%, so from 50% to 45%) for Hangar and Acid sell missions on PS5/X|S.Probably due to max cap to low for GTA+ 3x bonus on Hangar.Decreased bonus also concerns regular players, not just GTA+ members. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #GTAOnlineThey just decreased max high demand bonus from 20 to 18 players (* 2.5%, so from 50% to 45%) for Hangar and Acid sell missions on PS5/X|S.Probably due to max cap to low for GTA+ 3x bonus on Hangar.Decreased bonus also concerns regular players, not just GTA+ members. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

According to PLTytus, the Hangar Cargo nerf lowered the bonus from 50% to 45%. That's why GTA Online players can potentially make 5% less money than before in a session with 20 or more people now. The above tweet also states that this adjustment affects Acid Lab Sell Missions, too.

Other businesses were not stated to be affected by this nerf. On a related note, PLTytus clarifies that this change affects both GTA+ members and non-subscribers.

It is worth mentioning that the current GTA+ subscription offers a 1.5X bonus on all Hangar Cargo sold, which stacks with the current weekly update's 2x multiplier.

That means GTA Online players who pay for the subscription service will get a 3x bonus when doing a Sell Mission for their Hangar. This background update doesn't appear to affect any popular GTA Online money glitches.

How does this nerf affect the amount of money a player could earn?

The above graph puts into perspective how much money a player can make via Hangar Cargo and selling Acid now. Here is a comparison of how the background update nerfed the High Demand Bonus for regular players:

Hangar Sell Missions capped at 20 players in a session: $7,650,000

$7,650,000 Hangar Sell Missions capped at 18 players in a session: $7,395,000

That means gamers are making $255,000 less than before in this activity when selling in a session with 20+ players. GTA+ members would earn $382,500 less in the same scenario. The Acid Lab's adjustment is less notable since it's just a difference of $17,592 in this situation.

Nonetheless, some players might not be happy about losing out any amount of money when in a session full of other gamers that can grief them.

Remember, this GTA San Andreas Mercenaries background update doesn't affect how much money a gamer can make when selling in a much smaller session.

