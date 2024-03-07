New GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride Car (March 7 to 13, 2024)

A brand new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and a Prize Ride car have now been released in Los Santos, allowing car collectors to grab two of the best in-game automobiles for free once again. This week’s Podium Vehicle is the Classique Broadway, a two-seater muscle car. Additionally, players can win the Bravado Youga Classic 4×4, a 4-seater custom van, as the Prize Ride of the week.

Both rides will remain available to claim till March 13, 2024, after which these will be swapped with different automobiles. Let’s quickly learn about the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride car.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Classique Broadway

The newly added GTA Online Podium Vehicle, the Classique Broadway, has been a part of the game since 2023 with one of the Los Santos Drug Wars updates. The muscle car has taken inspiration from the following real-life rides:

1946-1948 Oldsmobile 66 Club Sedan – Overall visual design

– Overall visual design 1940s Chevrolet Fleetmaster, Chevrolet Stylemaster, and Chevrolet Fleetline – Grille and tail light shape

– Grille and tail light shape 1939–1940 Oldsmobile Series 70 – Headlights

This Podium Vehicle can reach a top speed of 100.00 mph (160.93 km/h) and complete a lap in an average time of 1:17.978.

To get a chance of winning the Classique Broadway after the latest GTA Online weekly update, one must visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and try their luck on the Lucky Wheel every 24 hours this week.

GTA Online Prize Ride car: Bravado Youga Classic 4×4

The Bravado Youga Classic 4×4, available as this week’s Prize Ride car, debuted in Los Santos with the 2020s Los Santos Summer Special update. Judging by its design, it seems to be inspired by the following real-life vehicles:

2nd Gen Ford Econoline Vans – Overall design

– Overall design 1974 Ford Econoline E-300 Quadravan – Resemblence/Upgraded suspension system

While the Youga Classic 4×4 is not one of the new rides added with the GTA Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update, it can still be considered a good choice for those who love to drive vans in Los Santos. According to Broughy1322, the custom van can reach a maximum speed of 95.50 mph (153.69 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:21.482.

To win this automobile, one must attain a top three position in the LSCM Series for three days in a row.

