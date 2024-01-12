New GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (January 12-17, 2024)

The GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles have once again been swapped with the latest weekly update, allowing you to steal some of the best automobiles the game has to offer this week. From now until January 17, 2024, you can get your hands on the new set of vehicles while completing the Salvage Yard Robberies available for the next couple of days.

This week’s featured selection includes rides from the likes of Pegassi, Vapid, and Dinka.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles of the week: Torero, Dominator ASP, Kanjo SJ

The latest GTA Online weekly update has shuffled the Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles of the week. The collection now includes the Pegassi Torero, Vapid Dominator ASP, and Dinka Kanjo SJ.

1) Pegassi Torero

The Pegassi Torero is a two-door sports classic car whose design is inspired by the real-life Lamborghini Countach and Koenig Countach.

Unlike the new Albany Cavalcade XL SUV, the Torero is powered by a V12 engine with a five-speed transmission, allowing it to reach a top speed of 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.366.

2) Vapid Dominator ASP

The Vapid Dominator ASP is a two-door muscle car in GTA Online based on the real-life 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R and 1995 Mustang SVT Cobra R.

On the performance front, the Dominator ASP runs on a V8 engine with a five-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. This allows it to reach a maximum speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.732.

3) Dinka Kanjo SJ

The Dinka Kanjo SJ is a two-door coupe in GTA Online inspired by the real-life Honda Civic (EJ/EM) coupe.

When it comes to performance, the Kanjo SJ runs on a four-cylinder engine with a five-speed gearbox in an FWD layout. Per testing done by Broughy1322, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 107.25 mph (172.60 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:12.322.

The collection of Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles will keep shuffling with the weekly updates.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you enjoy Salvage Yard Robberies in GTA Online? Yes Not at all 1 votes