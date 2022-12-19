New GTA Online update makes the Tahoma Coupe car purchasable and disables Factory Raid Business Battle

After the successful launch of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, it looks like Rockstar is pushing tunable updates before the next weekly cycle.

According to a famous insider Tez2 on Twitter, GTA Online has just received a new background update making the Declasse Tahoma Coupe purchasable for $1,500,000. It has also reportedly disabled the Factory Raid Business Battle for now, amid several reports of a bugged Hack Panel.

The Tahoma Coupe was previously free this weekend as a reward for players’ participation in the Heists Challenge last month.

GTA Online players can now purchase the Declasse Tahoma Coupe directly from the website

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Tahoma Coupe is no longer free. Now purchasable for $1,500,000



- Factory Raid Business Battle is disabled due to reports from players that the Hack Panel is bugged. #GTAOnline Update:- Tahoma Coupe is no longer free. Now purchasable for $1,500,000- Factory Raid Business Battle is disabled due to reports from players that the Hack Panel is bugged. #GTAOnline Update:- Tahoma Coupe is no longer free. Now purchasable for $1,500,000- Factory Raid Business Battle is disabled due to reports from players that the Hack Panel is bugged.

As seen in the aforementioned post, Tez2 reported that the new GTA Online update today made the previously free Declasse Tahoma Coupe purchasable. Players can now buy it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website for a price of $1,500,000.

The new update has also temporarily disabled the Factory Raid Business Battle in GTA Online free mode as many reported bugs in the Hack Panel. For the uaware, it is a freemode event in which players need to steal goods and deliver them to the Nightclubs they own. While no details have been shared regarding when it will become available once again, the relaunch may take place shortly.

The update comes after rumors of an upcoming Christmas Event in 2022. Another insider WildBrick142 had earlier shared a video clip of the snow event coming to GTA Online, presumably as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC during this holiday season.

They reported brand new Snowmen collectibles, and that players will need to destroy 25 of them to obtain The Snowman outfit. WildBrick142 suggested ramming over the snowmen with a vehicle or blowing them up with a weapon. They also warned players about a possible bug that could prevent them from unlocking the special outfit, stating:

“Oh, and beware, there's a bug where sometimes destroying a snowman won't register. You will have to leave the area and come back for it to respawn.”

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

"Permanent" for the event only. Destroy all 25 snowmen before the event ends to get "The Snowman" outfit. You can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective. [1/2]

#GTAOnline Snowmen collectables"Permanent" for the event only. Destroy all 25 snowmen before the event ends to get "The Snowman" outfit. You can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective. [1/2] Snowmen collectables"Permanent" for the event only. Destroy all 25 snowmen before the event ends to get "The Snowman" outfit. You can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective. [1/2]#GTAOnline https://t.co/P4HXSA2kbv

WildBrick142 also reported several free items that players can expect to get this year. According to them, fans can get a Candy Cane weapon and a Green Reindeer Beer Hat, along with the usual stuff.

For the New Year, they suggested that the community may get Silver, Gold, and Rainbow New Year's Glasses, and Yellow Holly Beer Hats apart from the same free material.

While Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed any leaks regarding the snow update yet, the community is expecting it to go live as soon as this week. It is believed that the developers will share official information about it soon via a Newswire post.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes