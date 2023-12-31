The GTA series has some amazing titles and has been mostly unrivaled in the open-world category. However, one franchise has given Rockstar Games competition- Saints Row. Created by Deep Silver VolitionIt, it is quite similar to the Grand Theft Auto games in terms of the open-world elements. Its latest title is now available for free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time.

Fans who have wanted to experience an open world brimming with crime and opportunity for young blood to make a name should try out this game. Since Epic Games Store is offering it for free on 31 December 2023, it is the perfect opportunity to add it to your library.

However, players need to hurry because the offer will only be valid till 9:30 PM IST (10 AM US time). So, anyone who wishes to enjoy and experience Saints Row should get it before the sale ends.

GTA and Saints Row fans have hilarious reactions to Epic Games Store offering the title for free

While the previous entries to the Saints Row series have been amazing and are worthy of being called GTA's rivals, the latest title that Epic Games Store is offering for free was a complete letdown.

Fans have been critical of the title's story and gameplay from the beginning. Grand Theft Auto fans are also worried after the rumors about GTA 6 story length have surfaced online. However, they hope Rockstar Games will not create a blunder like Deep Silver Volition and deliver a good game.

Well, now that Saints Row is available for free, players have hilarious reactions to this news.

Here are some of the best reactions:

While hardcore Saints Row fans might not have liked the latest title in the series, it is the perfect opportunity for casual players to experience the game without spending any money on purchase. In other news, Grand Theft Auto fans are wondering if Rockstar Games has any information about the release date of GTA 6 on PS4.

