PlayStation Plus to lose GTA 5 and GTA Online as a freebie

Rockstar Games' massively successful 2013 release - GTA 5, was added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog with its highly popular multiplayer mode - GTA Online, in December 2023. However, it is now being reported that the title will be leaving the catalog next month. The report stems from the website Push Square, where it is stated that Grand Theft Auto 5 was spotted on the PlayStation Store's "Last chance to play" page along with 11 other games.

According to Push Square, GTA 5 and GTA Online will exit the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on June 18, 2024. Therefore, PS Plus Extra and Premium members who wish to check it out still have a few days left to do so before the title gets removed.

Subscribers of the PlayStation Plus (or simply PS Plus) Extra and Premium tiers get access to the platform's exclusive Game Catalog. They can download and play any game from that catalog at no additional cost as long as their PS Plus subscription is active.

As mentioned previously, Grand Theft Auto 5 was added to the said catalog in December last year, letting all PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers try it out on their PS5 or PS4 consoles. Unfortunately, they will no longer be able to access the title and its multiplayer as a freebie once it gets removed.

That being said, GTA 5 will still be available for purchase on the platform's official store. However, it should be noted that having a PS Plus subscription (even the lowest tier) is always mandatory for playing its multiplayer, for which a GTA Online weekly update is released every Thursday.

Rockstar Games will also be releasing a major GTA Online Summer Update in the coming months, which is expected to introduce fresh content along with the highly anticipated supercar - Overflod Pipistrello.

Additionally, Red Dead Redemption 2, another excellent Rockstar title, was added to the PS Plus Games Catalog very recently. So, those having an Extra or Premium membership may want to hold on to it a little longer, even after GTA 5 and GTA Online get removed from it.

