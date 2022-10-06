Podium and Prize Ride cars in GTA Online revealed for October 6 - 12, 2022

Today is Thursday and a brand new GTA Online update has been released by Rockstar Games, introducing the Vapid Caracara as the latest Podium Vehicle and the Lampadati Casco as the new Prize Ride for players to acquire this week.

Additionally, the highly anticipated Obey 10F has finally been added to the game, and is likely to draw most players' attention this week, so this is a great opportunity for players to get the podium and prize ride vehicle before the competition increases. Here is some more information about these rewards.

This week, GTA Online players can test their skills and luck on two of the game's most gorgeous vehicles

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Casco (Top 4 in LS Car Meet Races, 4 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - Stromberg, 10F

Simeon's Showroom - Cheburek, Streiter, Calico GTF, Banshee, Glendale

GTA Online players looking for a stylish car with old-school esthetics should definitely try their luck out on the Casco. All they need to do is head to the Diamond Casino and simply spin the giant wheel there.

Players should also note that they get a free spin whenever they log in to the game, which resets every 24 hours outside the game. Therefore, gamers should use their free spin wisely, as they only have one week (seven spins) before the Podium Car goes away.

If players are more comfortable using their skills, they can try to obtain the Prize Ride, the Caracara. To get this car, players need to be present in the Top Four of LS Car Meet Races for four days in a row.

While some players might consider this to be an easy task, in reality, getting into the Top Four for four days straight can be tricky. Players should only try this if they are confident in their driving skills.

Lampadati Casco

The Casco's core design is a combination of various Italian supercars from the late 50s. Players who are looking for a classic European design will definitely love this new vehicle.

Furthermore, the Casco has amazing acceleration, making it pretty useful for races. With a top speed of about 120 mph, it has a lap time of 1:10.337, making this car pretty fast, especially when compared to other sports classics available in the game.

Although the handling is slightly tight, it can be compensated for with upgrades, so players don't have to worry about that. Finally, the Casco has considerable durability and can survive a high-speed crash.

Vapid Caracara

If GTA Online players are looking for a bulky weaponized pick-up truck, then the Caracara is the perfect vehicle for them. Its design is based primarily on the Ford F-150, but features a heavily modified rear that makes it perfect in GTA Online.

This is the perfect truck for a criminal crew as a machine gun mounted in the back can be independently used by a player. So, if players are looking to wreak havoc in a session or annoy griefers out of a session, then this car will certainly come in handy.

Additionally, it is great for off-road travel and boasts a top speed of 100.75 mph, which is pretty fast in comparison to other weaponized vehicles in the game.

