Rockstar announces GTA Liberty City Stories and GTA Chinatown Wars as GTA+ benefits this month

GTA+ subscribers get a new benefit this month as Rockstar Games confirmed that they can get GTA Liberty City Stories and GTA Chinatown Wars for free right now. Both titles are classics that players might enjoy. Note that free games aren't anything new with this subscription, as the developer previously offered the GTA Trilogy - Definitive Edition to paid subscribers.

GTA Liberty City Stories is a prequel to Grand Theft Auto III, set in 1998. It goes through the story of Toni Cipriani, and how he rises through the ranks in the Leone family. GTA Chinatown Wars is set in 2009, involving Huang Lee going through a wacky adventure in Liberty City involving his family's heirloom and the Triads.

GTA+ benefits this month: Free GTA Liberty City Stories and GTA Chinatown Wars

On the same day as the October 19, 2023, GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games decided to offer a new promotion for GTA+ subscribers. They can get free downloads of GTA Liberty City Stories and GTA Chinatown Wars on iOS and Android devices. However, they must have a compatible phone or tablet to play the titles.

It is worth noting that these two games are also available for free to non-subscribers, albeit only for a 30-minute demo. If players are unsure as to whether they would enjoy these games or not, they should try out the demos first. Afterwards, they can either purchase them individually or get a GTA+ subscription to play both for free.

Note that the latter offer requires monthly payments, so they should choose whichever is more convenient.

Note that the Android ports have low ratings due to some players having technical difficulties (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has stated that GTA+ players can unlock full-game access to both titles by logging in with their Rockstar Games Social Club account. If they don't want to play the mobile ports of these games, they don't have much else in terms of alternatives.

GTA Liberty City Stories is only available on:

PSP

PS2

PS3

Android

iOS

GTA Chinatown Wars is even more limited, as that game is only present on:

Nintendo DS

PSP

Android

iOS

Hence, buying an old console might not be suitable for some gamers.

Other GTA+ benefits

A free Albany Brigham is also offered this month (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from the free copies of GTA Liberty City Stories and GTA Chinatown Wars, GTA+ subscribers are eligible for some other benefits this month. Here are the bonuses offered from October 12 to November 8, 2023, that may interest GTA Online players:

$500,000

Access to Shark Cards+

Free Albany Brigham

20% off the Deluxo, Oppressor, Krieger, Growler, Draugur, X80 Proto, Savestra, Comet SR, and Retinue MK II

Black Oil Spill Prismatic Chameleon Paint

Black Oil Pearl Prismatic Chameleon Wheel Paint

Free Monochrome Striped Suit and Skeleton Bodysuit

Free PRB Shirt, Shorts, and Hoodie

Free Agency Armory

Reduced cooldowns on Taxi Trips at no cost

Gun Van will always be marked on the minimap

Free CEO/VIP Abilities and Vehicle Requests

2x money and RP on Judgement Day and Halloween Deathmatches

75% off all ammo

40% of all Alien Weapons

Don't forget that a free download of the GTA Trilogy, GTA Liberty City Stories, and GTA Liberty City Stories are also available. This membership often gets new bonuses from time to time, so it will be interesting to see what's offered in the future.

One could only hope that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be involved somehow.

