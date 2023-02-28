Rockstar finally fixes a major security flaw in GTA Online PC lobbies

Rockstar Games has released a new patch for GTA Online for both consoles and PC alike. The size of the latest update ranges from 400 MB to 1GB, depending on the player's platform. Rockstar Games has already updated the patch notes for it.

This update is considered a continuation of the one released on February 1, 2023, since it shares the same patch notes URL. Its official title is:

"GTAV Title Update 1.66 Notes (PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC)"

Although the name says it's a GTA 5 title update, everything in the patch notes is solely about GTA Online, primarily concerning security and game stability.

What is in the new GTA Online update for PC and consoles?

Size: roughly 1 GB or 400 MB



Build IDs

PC (1.0.2845.0)

PS4 & X1 (1.0.2843.0)

PS5 & XSX (1.0.347.2)



Patch notes soon New #GTAV patch on consoles & PC.

Size: roughly 1 GB or 400 MB

Build IDs
PC (1.0.2845.0)
PS4 & X1 (1.0.2843.0)
PS5 & XSX (1.0.347.2)

Patch notes soon

Here is everything that was changed in the latest update, as per Rockstar Games' patch notes:

All platforms: Players should no longer run into an issue that prevents them from modifying the Chernobog, RCV, or TM-02 Khanjali in their Facility.

Players should no longer run into an issue that prevents them from modifying the Chernobog, RCV, or TM-02 Khanjali in their Facility. PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S: New data protocol related to player-to-player messaging security.

New data protocol related to player-to-player messaging security. PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S: "General stability improvements"

"General stability improvements" PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: Improved reflections for car windows in some graphics settings

Improved reflections for car windows in some graphics settings PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: Fixed various crashes

Fixed various crashes PC: Players should no longer be incorrectly told that they have to complete the Prologue to play GTA Online

Players should no longer be incorrectly told that they have to complete the Prologue to play GTA Online PC: The old issue where some players couldn't play the game due to their stats being altered by somebody else has been fixed

The old issue where some players couldn't play the game due to their stats being altered by somebody else has been fixed PC: Various problems tied to gamers abusing text chat should be fixed now.

Just for reference, the February 1, 2023, patch also included the new data protocol that console players just received in the February 28, 2023, update. This month has been heavily focused on some security updates.

This is something that gamers have asked for since January was notoriously infested with exploits, which included third parties being able to permanently corrupt one's account. A recent change in the February 28, 2023 patch fixed an issue in GTA Online where players couldn't log in if their stats were altered.

Liam @billsyliamgta Vehicle window reflections in Performance / RT graphics modes have been fixed in the latest GTA V / GTA Online maintenance update. Vehicle window reflections in Performance / RT graphics modes have been fixed in the latest GTA V / GTA Online maintenance update. https://t.co/uWukst4yye

The tweet above shows console players what the new changes for the Performance RT graphics mode will look like in-game. Window reflections have been improved, which is something that Performance RT users should be able to appreciate.

Rockstar Games had not officially announced the update or revealed its patch notes on the Rockstar Support Twitter account by the time this news broke out. However, players can still read the full patch notes on the official website for Rockstar Support.

