Rockstar finally releases Vapid Uranus LozSpeed car in GTA Online as part of Agents of Sabotage DLC

Rockstar Games released the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage update in December 2024. While the DLC was initially launched with five new vehicles, the developers have released several other ones as drip-feed content — and this week was no different. The newly released weekly update sees the addition of the Vapid Uranus LozSpeed, available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

This article explores the newest addition to GTA Online’s vehicle catalog.

GTA Online’s new Vapid Uranus LozSpeed car is seemingly based on the Ford Sierra

As seen above, Rockstar Games announced the release of the Vapid Uranus LozSpeed on X. The post included a picture of the vehicle, which hints that it is based on a Ford Sierra, more specifically the Ford Sierra RS Cosworth (1986–1987). Upon close inspection, you will notice it has some resemblance to the following real-life automobiles:

Facelifted Ford Sierra "Mk II" – Horizontally slotted grille, an extended trim, a modified C-pillar

Ford Mustang (1983-1986) – Tail lights

The name Uranus LozSpeed suggests this to be a variant of the standard Uranus featured in Grand Theft Auto 4. As per the game’s lore, the LozSpeed is an automotive parts manufacturer, further implying that it modified the Uranus into the Uranus LozSpeed.

Performance-wise, the sports classic car is decent. The in-game files reveal a top speed of 96.31 mph (155.00 km/h); however, the actual performance appears to be much higher than that.

The release of the Uranus LozSpeed with the latest GTA Online weekly update increased the total number of vehicles added as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC:

Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit

Willard Outreach Faction

Canis Terminus Patrol

Dinka Jester RR Widebody

Dinka Chavos V6

Vapid Caracara Pursuit

Bravado Banshee GTS

Vapid Firebolt ASP

Vapid Uranus LozSpeed

Here are the unreleased vehicles that can be expected to debut in the upcoming weeks:

Eberhard Titan 250 D

Invetero Coquette D5

Western Company Duster 300-H

Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule

The next weekly update is scheduled to be released on February 27, 2025.

Also check: Rockstar announces free GTA 5 Online update for PC

