  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Rockstar finally releases Vapid Uranus LozSpeed car in GTA Online as part of Agents of Sabotage DLC

Rockstar finally releases Vapid Uranus LozSpeed car in GTA Online as part of Agents of Sabotage DLC

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Feb 20, 2025 18:06 GMT
A brief report on Rockstar finally releasing Vapid Uranus LozSpeed car in GTA Online as part of Agents of Sabotage DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games has finally released the Vapid Uranus LozSpeed in GTA Online as part of Agents of Sabotage DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games released the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage update in December 2024. While the DLC was initially launched with five new vehicles, the developers have released several other ones as drip-feed content — and this week was no different. The newly released weekly update sees the addition of the Vapid Uranus LozSpeed, available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

Ad

This article explores the newest addition to GTA Online’s vehicle catalog.

GTA Online’s new Vapid Uranus LozSpeed car is seemingly based on the Ford Sierra

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As seen above, Rockstar Games announced the release of the Vapid Uranus LozSpeed on X. The post included a picture of the vehicle, which hints that it is based on a Ford Sierra, more specifically the Ford Sierra RS Cosworth (1986–1987). Upon close inspection, you will notice it has some resemblance to the following real-life automobiles:

  • Facelifted Ford Sierra "Mk II" – Horizontally slotted grille, an extended trim, a modified C-pillar
  • Ford Mustang (1983-1986) – Tail lights
Ad

The name Uranus LozSpeed suggests this to be a variant of the standard Uranus featured in Grand Theft Auto 4. As per the game’s lore, the LozSpeed is an automotive parts manufacturer, further implying that it modified the Uranus into the Uranus LozSpeed.

Performance-wise, the sports classic car is decent. The in-game files reveal a top speed of 96.31 mph (155.00 km/h); however, the actual performance appears to be much higher than that.

Ad

The release of the Uranus LozSpeed with the latest GTA Online weekly update increased the total number of vehicles added as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC:

  • Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit
  • Willard Outreach Faction
  • Canis Terminus Patrol
  • Dinka Jester RR Widebody
  • Dinka Chavos V6
  • Vapid Caracara Pursuit
  • Bravado Banshee GTS
  • Vapid Firebolt ASP
  • Vapid Uranus LozSpeed

Here are the unreleased vehicles that can be expected to debut in the upcoming weeks:

  • Eberhard Titan 250 D
  • Invetero Coquette D5
  • Western Company Duster 300-H
  • Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule
Ad

The next weekly update is scheduled to be released on February 27, 2025.

Also check: Rockstar announces free GTA 5 Online update for PC

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी