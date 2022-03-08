Rockstar fixes forced spectate hack in GTA Online with a background update

GTA Online players have been experiencing a couple of rather annoying hacks lately: one forced players into a different lobby and put them in constant spectator mode, while the other had more to do with spamming than hacking, as players were getting invite-spammed by random accounts.

Gamers voiced their opinions against these issues, especially the spectate hack. Rockstar Games took note and worked on a fix. As of today, the developers have pushed out a background update that fixes the spectate hack.

Rockstar Games fixes GTA Online's force spectate hack via background updates

Players should no longer be forced into other sessions to spectate other players.



Industry insider and leaker TezFunz2 tweeted saying Rockstar pushed a background update which should fix the issue.

The issue primarily affected the PC version of the game, owing to the prevalence of hackers and modders on the platform. In an earlier tweet, Tez2 shared details about both issues, and that a community member by the name of Speyedr had come up with a temporary fix.

Tez2 @TezFunz2 @entoleaks Invite spam will take more time to be addressed. It has to do with how the whole system around receiving invites works. @entoleaks Invite spam will take more time to be addressed. It has to do with how the whole system around receiving invites works.

Gamers are still concerned about the invite spamming, even though it is not a game-breaking bug. Tez2 clarified that the invite spam bug will take some more time to deal with as it concerns a larger system.

The spectate hack automatically pulled players into a separate lobby without their permission, rendering them unable to do anything about it, short of restarting the entire game. Every gamer knows what that's like, given Grand Theft Auto Online's long load times, and finding a good lobby is hard enough as it is.

The above video showcases the spectate hack from the victim's perspective. The hack pulls players in regardless of what they might be doing, whether they're in free-roam mode or on a mission. The hack also works against players in a heist like Cayo Perico.

Rockstar's swift fix should help players calm down and enjoy the game again.

