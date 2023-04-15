Rockstar Games to "balance the experience" of GTA Online moving forward

Rockstar Games is actively trying to balance GTA Online in the upcoming weeks. This should come across as no shock to players since the game has received a few buffs and nerfs scattered across recent patches. For example, the Oppressor Mk II got a nerf back in The Criminal Enterprises to reduce the effectiveness of its homing missiles and countermeasures. That same vehicle is even getting a significant price spike on April 27, 2023, to cost $8,000,000.

April 27, 2023, is the start of several new balance changes. Many overpowered vehicles (according to Rockstar Games) will become more expensive. Likewise, currently overpriced options will become cheaper to reflect their value. Let's look at what is presently known about Rockstar Games' plans for the future of GTA Online.

What is Rockstar Games planning to balance in GTA Online? (Buffs and nerfs)

In the hyperlink of the above tweet is a Rockstar Games Newswire article full of information relevant to this topic. Here is the relevant passage pertaining to some balance changes:

"As part of our ongoing improvements to the game... we are planning a few more changes soon and will continue to observe and balance the experience over time. Firstly, we will be updating prices for several current vehicles in GTA Online on April 27 to better reflect their value to players."

Some vehicles will cost a lot more than they used to on April 27, 2023, onward. Here is a list of everything that will cost more and how much more expensive they will be compared to current prices:

Buckingham Akula : +$795,950

: +$795,950 Declasse Granger 3600LX : +$620,000

: +$620,000 Declasse Scramjet : +$520,000

: +$520,000 Dewbauchee Champion : +$755,000

: +$755,000 Imponte Deluxo : +$1,028,500

: +$1,028,500 Pegassi Oppressor Mk II : +$4,109,750

: +$4,109,750 Pegassi Toreador : +$590,000

: +$590,000 Pegassi Weaponized Ignus: +$1,255,000

Likewise, here is a list of what's getting cheaper and how much money players could save if they wait on April 27, 2023:

Brute Armored Boxville : -$1,626,000

: -$1,626,000 HVY Chernobog : -$1,811,700

: -$1,811,700 Imponte Ruiner 2000 : -$1,995,600

: -$1,995,600 Mammoth Thruster : -$1,157,500

: -$1,157,500 Mammoth Tula : -$1,073,700

: -$1,073,700 Ocelot Stromberg : -$685,350

: -$685,350 Pegassi Oppressor : -$774,500

: -$774,500 RM-10 Bombushka: -$1,168,500

However, prices aren't the only things that are expected to change in the future. There are also some new balance updates that Rockstar Games will reveal "soon."

Potential balance changes

Here is another significant passage from the Rockstar Games Newswire article hinting at the likelihood of at least one aircraft getting nerfed:

"In response to your feedback, we are also evaluating potential future adjustments, including re-balancing certain aerial vehicles to help protect bystanders in Freemode. We will share more details on this as well as other fine-tuning efforts and service updates soon."

Some people speculate that the P-996 LAZER or Hydra could get nerfed, but Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed anything thus far. All that GTA Online players know is that this upcoming change is intended to protect non-combatants in Freemode.

Apparently, there are also "other fine-tuning efforts" coming up in the forthcoming weeks. Rockstar Games will reveal more about these updates in the future, yet it doesn't state when exactly players can expect to hear anything. Stay tuned for the latest news on what will be different in GTA Online.

