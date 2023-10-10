Rockstar Games gives huge discounts on select GTA Online vehicles throughout October 12, 2023

Rockstar Games has kickstarted the GTA Online Halloween 2023 celebrations with the October 5 update, offering massive discounts on some of the best Pegassi vehicles the game has to offer, along with some others. From now until October 12, 2023, you can start the game and save lots of money by getting vehicles like the Torero XO and Oppressor.

RC Bandito is also available at a discounted price in the GTA Online event this week.

This is the best time to buy new GTA Online vehicles (October 10 to 12)

Rockstar Games is offering car enthusiasts and motorheads huge vehicle sales in the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update. You can benefit from up to 40% discounts on this week’s featured section. Here’s a complete list of every ride on sale in the game until October 12, 2023:

Pegassi Infernus Classic (40% off) – $549,000

(40% off) – $549,000 Pegassi Reaper (40% off) – $954,000

(40% off) – $954,000 Pegassi Torero XO (40% off) – $1,734,000

(40% off) – $1,734,000 Pegassi Zorrusso (40% off) – $1,155,000

(40% off) – $1,155,000 Dewbauchee Massacro (40% off) – $165,000

(40% off) – $165,000 RC Bandito (40% off) – $954,000

(40% off) – $954,000 Maibatsu MonstroCiti (20% off) – $1,188,000

These discounts are expected to end at 2 am PT, October 12, 2023, after which a new set of vehicles will go on sale.

Which is the best vehicle to buy at a discount this week? (October 10 to October 12)

Among all the options in the current GTA Online Halloween 2023 update, the only logical vehicle to invest in is the Pegassi Torero XO, one of the best rides on sale this week.

The Torerro XO runs on a powerful V12 engine with a seven-speed transmission and an all-wheel drivetrain. This allows it to complete one lap in 0:59.577 with a staggering top speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h), making it suitable as a getaway vehicle while doing missions and heists in Los Santos.

With the next weekly update around the corner and Grand Theft Auto 6 still far away, one must take advantage of these amazing discounts.

